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Russian Supreme Court to consider barring anti-war Yabloko party from election, TASS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Russian nationalists seek election ban on anti-war party, calling its members 'traitors'

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Lawsuit Against Yabloko Party

By Mark Trevelyan

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Supreme Court said on Friday it would consider a lawsuit to bar Yabloko, the only officially registered party which opposes Moscow's war in Ukraine, from contesting parliamentary elections in September.

The suit was filed by Rodina, or Motherland, a small pro-Kremlin nationalist party whose leader Alexei Zhuravlev denounced Yabloko as a Western-backed movement bent on discrediting the elections and Russia itself.

Nationalist Rhetoric and Legal Action

In a video statement, Zhuravlev declared: "We are rooting out national traitors to ensure they have no place in our country. They belong neither in the State Duma nor in the country at all. We are firmly convinced of this. We will fight and defeat both the external and the internal enemy."

Even in the context of wartime Russia, where many Kremlin critics have been jailed or forced to flee abroad, the language being used against a registered political party was notably threatening. The case will be considered on Monday.

Yabloko's Response and Anti-War Stance

Yabloko Defends Itself, Says It Wants Peace

Yabloko accused Zhuravlev of making defamatory statements against it and said it would launch its own suit to protect its reputation.

"They want to remove us from the elections because we stand for peace, whereas they want to prolong the tragedy (of the war) indefinitely," Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov said on Telegram.

Political Climate and Suppression of Opposition

The dominant United Russia party, which backs President Vladimir Putin, is expected to win the elections easily. But the authorities have acted to curb voices opposed to the war at a time when they say Russia needs to be united in the face of a largely hostile West.

Boris Nadezhdin, a politician who had attempted to run for parliament on an anti-war platform, was designated as a "foreign agent" last month. He has since fled the country.

The language used by Zhuravlev to justify the suit against Yabloko was reminiscent of that used by Putin in the early months of the war when he warned Russians to be on their guard against "scum and traitors" in their midst and to spit them out like flies.

Concerted Attacks on Yabloko

Pro-Kremlin Parties Join the Offensive

Leaders of other broadly pro-Kremlin parties, also expected to be returned to parliament in September, have joined the attacks on Yabloko in recent days.

Support from Navalny's Movement

The exiled movement of late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has urged people to cast their votes for Yabloko. Navalny died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony in 2024, and Western governments say he was murdered with a rare poison, which the Kremlin denies.

Yabloko's Position in Russian Politics

Yabloko, once a leading liberal force in the post-Soviet period, now holds only a handful of seats in regional parliaments and none at national level.

Anti-War Platform and Election Campaign

But the election campaign has provided it with a window to grab more attention than usual for its anti-war stance. The party says it wants Russia to sign a ceasefire agreement and avoid an escalation that it warns could lead to nuclear war.

Kremlin's Conditions for Ending the War

The Kremlin says Russia is ready to end the fighting only if Ukraine accepts its terms, which include ceding more land, limiting its armed forces and renouncing international military alliances such as NATO. Kyiv says that would be tantamount to capitulation.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in LondonEditing by)

Key Takeaways

  • The lawsuit by Rodina aims to remove Yabloko from the upcoming Duma elections; proceedings begin Monday at Russia’s Supreme Court. (yabloko.ru)
  • Yabloko is the sole legal party in Russia openly advocating for an immediate ceasefire, yet its members face widespread repression, including fines, imprisonment and ‘foreign‑agent’ and ‘extremism’ labels. (yabloko.ru)
  • Amnesty International warns that authorities are increasingly dismantling peaceful political opposition ahead of the September 2026 elections. (amnesty.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Russian Supreme Court considering barring the Yabloko party?
The court is reviewing a lawsuit filed by the pro-Kremlin Rodina party, alleging that Yabloko is a Western-backed movement aiming to discredit Russian elections and the country.
What is Yabloko's stance on the war in Ukraine?
Yabloko is the only political party in Russia that openly opposes Moscow's war in Ukraine and advocates for peace.
Who filed the lawsuit against Yabloko?
The lawsuit was filed by Rodina (Motherland), a small nationalist party led by Alexei Zhuravlev.
How has Yabloko responded to the lawsuit?
Yabloko accused Zhuravlev of making defamatory statements and announced it would file its own legal action to protect its reputation.
What has been the general response to opposition parties in Russia?
Russian authorities have sought to limit anti-war voices, and other opposition figures have faced legal and political challenges, including being labeled as 'foreign agents.'

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