Italy Extends Schengen Suspension with Spain Over Security, Terror Fears
Italy's Decision to Prolong Border Controls
Extension of Schengen Suspension
ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy has decided to extend for another 15 days the suspension of the European Union's border-free arrangement with Spain, Rome's interior ministry said on Tuesday.
Reasons Behind the Extension
The decision was taken because "significant risks to internal security persist, alongside a potential threat linked to possible terrorist infiltration," the ministry said.
Background: Initial Suspension and Migrant Influx
Italy had first suspended the Schengen arrangements with Madrid on July 31, in response to a mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.
(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)