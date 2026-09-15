GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes land sovereignty against occupiers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image captures President Zelenskiy during a press conference, asserting Ukraine's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aligns with his statement that Ukrainians will not concede land to occupiers, emphasizing the nation's resolve amidst geopolitical tensions.
Headlines

Italy extends Schengen suspension with Spain for another 15 days

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance headlines European Union Immigration

Italy Extends Schengen Suspension with Spain Over Security, Terror Fears

Italy's Decision to Prolong Border Controls

Extension of Schengen Suspension

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy has decided to extend for another 15 days the suspension of the European Union's border-free arrangement with Spain, Rome's interior ministry said on Tuesday.

Reasons Behind the Extension

The decision was taken because "significant risks to internal security persist, alongside a potential threat linked to possible terrorist infiltration," the ministry said.

Background: Initial Suspension and Migrant Influx

Italy had first suspended the Schengen arrangements with Madrid on July 31, in response to a mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspension, first enacted on August 1 after roughly 72,000 migrants flooded into Ceuta, reflects ongoing security concerns and pressures from irregular migration pressures (internazionale.it).
  • Italy’s decision took into account Spanish and EU efforts toward stabilizing the situation in Ceuta, communicated via diplomatic channels between Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and his Spanish counterpart (integrazionemigranti.gov.it).
  • The European Commission officially recognizes Italy’s temporary reintroduction of air and sea border checks on internal Schengen borders with Spain from September 1 to September 16, citing continued threats to public policy, internal security and migration management (home-affairs.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Italy extended the Schengen suspension with Spain?
Italy extended the suspension due to persistent internal security risks and potential terrorist threats.
How long is the Schengen suspension now extended for?
The suspension is extended for another 15 days.
When did Italy first suspend the Schengen arrangement with Spain?
Italy first suspended the Schengen arrangement with Spain on July 31.
What event triggered the initial Schengen suspension by Italy?
The suspension was triggered by a mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Limit AI now or humanity will lose its agency, says Nobel laureate Ressa

Limit AI now or humanity will lose its agency, says Nobel laureate Ressa

Image for Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse

Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse

Image for UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers

UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers

Image for Dutch roads and rail lines blocked as farmers start fires in budget protest

Dutch roads and rail lines blocked as farmers start fires in budget protest

Image for Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say

Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say

Image for Exclusive-UAE's ADNOC buys millions of barrels of Iraqi crude, sources say

Exclusive-UAE's ADNOC buys millions of barrels of Iraqi crude, sources say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany
Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany
Image for Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
Image for UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes
UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes
Image for Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?
Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?
Image for Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel
Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel
Image for Russia accuses Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships,  RIA reports
Russia accuses Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships,  RIA reports
Image for Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases
Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases
Image for Ukraine launches offensive push in north of Donetsk region, senior commander says
Ukraine launches offensive push in north of Donetsk region, senior commander says
Image for Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts
Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts
Image for Factbox-What to know about Russia's upcoming parliamentary election
Factbox-What to know about Russia's upcoming parliamentary election
Image for Hungary government submits bill to roll back Orban-era anti-LGBTQ+ rules
Hungary government submits bill to roll back Orban-era anti-LGBTQ+ rules
Image for Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall
Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall
View All Headlines Posts