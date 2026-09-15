Poland Reinforces Border Crossings with Ukraine After Russian Drone Attacks

Poland's Response to Russian Drone Threats Near Border

Recent Drone Attacks Near the Polish-Ukrainian Border

WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Poland is reinforcing its border crossings with Ukraine, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday, after Russian drone attacks just miles from the NATO member's guard posts at the frontier over the weekend.

A Russian drone hit a passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland on Sunday while another hit a truck at a nearby petrol station.

Border guards later said they had had to suspend crossings, evacuate people from vehicles and seek shelter.

Official Statements and Government Actions

"Recent days show that Russia's actions threaten the security of all of Europe. In accordance with our government's decision, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard is being strengthened," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.

"Soldiers of the 18th Engineer Regiment are already carrying out tasks, thanks to which the checkpoints and infrastructure near the Polish-Ukrainian border will be reinforced."

Military Engineering Efforts and Border Fortifications

The Polish army command said in a separate post that engineer regiments are building border fortifications using collapsible, wire-mesh lined containers that can be filled with sand or gravel and act as a blast wall or retaining structure.

Construction work also includes observation and guard posts near the Polish-Ukrainian border close to crossings in Dorohusk, Medyka, and Korczowa, it said.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrea Ricci )