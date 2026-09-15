GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Poland reinforces protection of border crossings with Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Poland reinforces protection of border crossings with Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Poland Reinforces Border Crossings with Ukraine After Russian Drone Attacks

Poland's Response to Russian Drone Threats Near Border

Recent Drone Attacks Near the Polish-Ukrainian Border

WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Poland is reinforcing its border crossings with Ukraine, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday, after Russian drone attacks just miles from the NATO member's guard posts at the frontier over the weekend.

A Russian drone hit a passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland on Sunday while another hit a truck at a nearby petrol station. 

Border guards later said they had had to suspend crossings, evacuate people from vehicles and seek shelter.

Official Statements and Government Actions

"Recent days show that Russia's actions threaten the security of all of Europe. In accordance with our government's decision, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard is being strengthened," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.

"Soldiers of the 18th Engineer Regiment are already carrying out tasks, thanks to which the checkpoints and infrastructure near the Polish-Ukrainian border will be reinforced."

Military Engineering Efforts and Border Fortifications

The Polish army command said in a separate post that engineer regiments are building border fortifications using collapsible, wire-mesh lined containers that can be filled with sand or gravel and act as a blast wall or retaining structure.

Construction work also includes observation and guard posts near the Polish-Ukrainian border close to crossings in Dorohusk, Medyka, and Korczowa, it said.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrea Ricci )

Key Takeaways

  • A Russian drone hit a passenger train and a truck near the Ukraine‑Poland border on Sept 13, prompting a temporary halt of crossings and heightened security alerts (apnews.com).
  • Poland’s Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak‑Kamysz announced deployment of the 18th Engineer Regiment to strengthen checkpoints with collapsible wire‑mesh containers, sand/gravel barriers, and observation posts at crossings like Dorohusk, Medyka, and Korczowa (lemonde.fr).
  • European leaders condemned the strikes: Germany called it a “calculated escalation” by Putin; France said the attack aimed to intimidate and divide Europe; NATO’s secretary‑general warned the strikes reflect Russian desperation and pushed for increased support for Kyiv (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Poland reinforcing its border with Ukraine?
Poland is reinforcing its border with Ukraine due to Russian drone attacks that recently occurred near its border crossings.
Which border crossings are being reinforced?
Checkpoints near Dorohusk, Medyka, and Korczowa on the Polish-Ukrainian border are being strengthened.
What security measures are being implemented?
Measures include building border fortifications, observation and guard posts, and using collapsible, sand-filled barriers.
How have Russian drone attacks affected border crossings?
The attacks led to the suspension of border crossings, evacuation of people, and the need for shelter at the frontier.
Who is responsible for reinforcing the border infrastructure?
The Polish Defence Ministry and the 18th Engineer Regiment are carrying out the reinforcement tasks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-UAE's ADNOC buys millions of barrels of Iraqi crude, sources say

Exclusive-UAE's ADNOC buys millions of barrels of Iraqi crude, sources say

Image for Italy extends Schengen suspension with Spain for another 15 days

Italy extends Schengen suspension with Spain for another 15 days

Image for Limit AI now or humanity will lose its agency, says Nobel laureate Ressa

Limit AI now or humanity will lose its agency, says Nobel laureate Ressa

Image for UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers

UK regulator bans former law firm owner for unlawful client money transfers

Image for Dutch roads and rail lines blocked as farmers start fires in budget protest

Dutch roads and rail lines blocked as farmers start fires in budget protest

Image for Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say

Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave their roles, sources say
Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave their roles, sources say
Image for Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's baby murders could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's baby murders could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Image for Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter
Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter
Image for Spain approves annual 0.33% rise in airline fees until 2031
Spain approves annual 0.33% rise in airline fees until 2031
Image for European chip startup Axelera wins AI factory supply deals and launches second chip
European chip startup Axelera wins AI factory supply deals and launches second chip
Image for Santander wins UK appeal over $912 million AXA US PPI ruling
Santander wins UK appeal over $912 million AXA US PPI ruling
Image for Oil prices climb as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Oil prices climb as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Image for UBS could make big savings from Swiss AT1 capital proposal, investors say
UBS could make big savings from Swiss AT1 capital proposal, investors say
Image for Dollar ticks up as oil prices climb, Fed rate hike chances firm
Dollar ticks up as oil prices climb, Fed rate hike chances firm
Image for EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake
EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake
Image for Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs
Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs
Image for Global bond yields hit 2008 highs, raising stakes for big borrowers
Global bond yields hit 2008 highs, raising stakes for big borrowers
View All Finance Posts