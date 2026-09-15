Suspected sabotage disrupts Dutch trains, level crossings

Dutch Trains and Level Crossings Disrupted by Suspected Sabotage
Overview of Train Service Disruptions in the Netherlands
AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Suspected sabotage disrupted train services across central and northern parts of the Netherlands during the morning rush hour on Tuesday after objects were placed on tracks, Dutch rail infrastructure operator ProRail said.
Impact on Rail and Road Networks
The objects caused failures across the network, affecting several level crossings which disrupted road traffic, Pro Rail said in a statement.
Response from ProRail
ProRail workers were clearing the objects and working to restore safe conditions, it added.
Uncertainty About Restoration of Services
It did not say when services might be restored.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)