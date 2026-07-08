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Finance

Ukrainian drones kill one person, damage two empty oil tankers, Russia says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Russian Oil Tankers, Kill One Person and Injure Others

Overview of Recent Drone Attacks and Their Impact

Fatalities and Damage in Saratov Region

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's overnight drone attacks on Russia killed one person and damaged numerous industrial sites and two empty oil tankers, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The governor of Russia's Saratov region, Roman Busargin, said on Telegram channel that one person was killed, civilian industrial sites were damaged and several people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Incidents in Rostov Region

Damage to Oil Tankers in Taganrog Bay

Yury Slyusar, the governor of the southern Rostov region, said on Telegram that two tankers were damaged in the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov. He said the vessels, which were en route to Rostov-on-Don, were empty.

The governor added that two people were slightly injured.

Ukrainian Drone Campaign Against Russian Oil Fleet

Targeting the "Shadow Fleet"

Ukrainian drones attacked a dozen tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" that were delivering fuel to Crimea over the past several days, according to Ukrainian military.

Strategic Importance of the Sea of Azov

The Sea of Azov is a key supply route for Russian forces in Crimea and other Russian-controlled parts of southern Ukraine.

Other Drone Attacks and Russian Response

Attack on Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan

A "massive" drone attack targeted the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk in the central ​region of Tatarstan, the city mayor, Radmir Belyayev, ​said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian Defence Ministry's Statement

Russia's defence ministry said it downed 415 Ukrainian drones in the past 12 hours.

Context: Ongoing Drone Warfare and Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraine has been stepping up a campaign of drone strikes against Russian oil refineries in recent weeks.

Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the war, now in its fifth year, causing widespread power outages and wintertime heating shortages.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine continues long‑range drone operations deep into Russian territory, striking industrial and energy targets including oil infrastructure and tankers supplying Crimea (axios.com)
  • The ‘shadow fleet’—sanctions‑evasion tankers delivering fuel to occupied Crimea—has been a key target; Ukraine struck eight such vessels on July 7 alone (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Russia’s air defenses remain active: its defense ministry reported downing 415 Ukrainian drones in the past 12 hours, while Ukraine’s drones continue to pose strategic threats to Russia’s energy logistics (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ukrainian drone attacks target in Russia?
The drone attacks targeted several industrial sites and two empty oil tankers in Russia, causing damage and casualties.
Were the damaged oil tankers carrying fuel during the attack?
The two tankers damaged in Taganrog Bay were empty at the time of the attack.
How many Ukrainian drones did Russia claim to have downed?
Russia's defense ministry stated they downed 415 Ukrainian drones in the past 12 hours.
What impact have Ukrainian drone strikes had on Russian supply routes?
The attacks have targeted Russia's 'shadow fleet' tankers delivering fuel to Crimea, disrupting key supply routes.
How has the conflict affected Ukraine's energy infrastructure?
Russia has frequently attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing widespread power outages and heating shortages.

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