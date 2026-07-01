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Unchecked AI progress may pose catastrophic risks, UN panel warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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UN Panel Warns Rapid AI Progress Could Pose Unchecked Catastrophic Risks

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UN Panel Raises Alarms Over Accelerating AI Risks and Policy Gaps

GENEVA, July 1 (Reuters) - Developments in artificial intelligence are outpacing scientific understanding and government policy, meaning there are no guarantees the technology will not cause catastrophic harm, a United Nations independent panel warned on Wednesday.

Policymakers Struggle to Keep Pace

A preliminary report by the UN's Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence said policymakers face a growing dilemma: they need robust evidence to regulate AI effectively, yet such evidence is struggling to keep pace with the technology's rapid evolution.

Expert Testimony Highlights Uncertainty

"AI capabilities are outpacing both scientific understanding and governments’ ability to adapt,"  said Yoshua Bengio, co-chair of the panel, comprised of 40 cross-regional experts.

"With growing evidence of deceptive AI behaviour, science currently cannot guarantee that as capabilities continue to increase, AI will not cause catastrophic harm, either on its own or due to malicious users." 

Global Assessment and Future Outlook

Described as the first global independent assessment of AI's risks and opportunities, the report aims to give up-to-date evaluations of the science to help guide decision-making as governments contend with fast-evolving systems.

Short- and Long-Term AI Developments

In the near term, it expects a shift towards agentic AI systems capable of carrying out real-world tasks, although growth may be constrained by energy and high-quality data shortages. Over time, it foresees self-improving AI embedded more deeply in the economy and converging with technologies such as quantum computing and biotechnology.

Agentic AI Developing Rapidly

AGENTIC AI DEVELOPING RAPIDLY

AI already demonstrates expert-level reasoning in mathematics and science and is accelerating drug and vaccine development, and its task complexity is doubling every four to seven months, potentially allowing systems to complete work that takes humans days or weeks, according to the report.

Economic and Safety Implications

While this could deliver significant economic benefits, it remains unclear whether productivity gains from using AI will translate into broader growth or affect jobs.

Safety Concerns and Governance Challenges

The panel also outlined a range of safety concerns, such as the risk of losing control over AI systems as they become increasingly autonomous, and deceptive.

AI is already being used to generate misinformation and other harmful content and could be exploited for fraud, cyberattacks and biological threats.

Governance remains fragmented, with many countries lacking the capacity to assess or shape advanced AI systems, leaving them reliant on technologies they cannot fully understand or control. Existing safety tools often depend on limited testing data disclosed by companies, the report said.

Calls for Swift Global Action

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged governments to act swiftly.

Urgency in Addressing AI Risks

"The world cannot govern what it cannot understand," Guterres said in a statement. 

“The potential is great, but the risks are real, and the cost of waiting is rising,” he added. 

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The UN’s newly established Independent International Scientific Panel on AI—comprising 40 global experts—finds that AI capabilities now outpace both scientific understanding and governments’ regulatory capacity.(un.org)
  • The preliminary report highlights rising risks from deceptive and autonomous AI, warning science can’t guarantee catastrophic harm won’t occur, whether through flawed systems or malicious actors.(marketscreener.com)
  • Governments are urged to act swiftly; however, the report notes obstacles such as energy and high‑quality data constraints, fragmented governance, and reliance on limited safety testing by companies.(marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What risks does the UN panel associate with unchecked AI progress?
The UN panel warns unchecked AI could cause catastrophic harm due to increasing autonomy, deception, and use in fraud, cyberattacks, and biological threats.
Why is regulating AI challenging according to the panel?
AI is evolving faster than scientific understanding and government policies, making effective regulation difficult as robust evidence is lagging behind.
How is AI already impacting the finance and economic sectors?
AI accelerates tasks like drug and vaccine development and could provide economic benefits, but effects on jobs and growth remain unclear.
What governance issues around AI did the UN panel highlight?
The panel states that governance is fragmented, with many countries lacking the capacity to assess or regulate advanced AI systems.
What actions did the UN Secretary-General recommend?
The UN Secretary-General urged governments to act swiftly to understand and govern AI, warning that waiting could increase risks and costs.

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