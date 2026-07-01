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UK police watchdog probes two officers over handling of Henry Nowak case - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police watchdog probes two officers over handling of Henry Nowak case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Police Watchdog Probes UK Officers Over Henry Nowak Case and Misconduct

Investigation into Police Handling of Henry Nowak Incident

Background of the Incident

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's police watchdog said on Wednesday it was investigating two officers over their handling of a student who was handcuffed as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer falsely alleged a racist attack.

The case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was filmed being arrested and handcuffed by officers as he lay dying in Southampton in December, prompted protests, political debate and questions about how police treat different ethnic groups after the sentencing in June.

Details of the Arrest

Nowak had told officers he had been stabbed and could not breathe. One officer was heard saying: "Don't think you have, mate".

His killer Vickrum Digwa, a British-born Sikh man who has been jailed for life, falsely accused Nowak of racially abusing and assaulting him.

Political and Public Response

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there were serious questions to answer, including how accusations of racism informed police decision-making - something the police watchdog said it was examining.

Impact on Public Confidence

"There is clear evidence that public confidence in the force may have been seriously harmed by this incident, and that is a factor we must consider when assessing the evidence," said Derrick Campbell, the Independent Office for Police Conduct's director of engagement.

Details of the Watchdog Investigation

Allegations of Misconduct

The police watchdog said the two officers were now under investigation for potential gross misconduct over concerns they may have breached professional standards including duties and responsibilities, use of force and discreditable conduct.

Potential Failures and Breaches

It said this related to potential failures to recognise that Nowak needed urgent medical attention, to act after he said he had been stabbed and could not breathe, and the decision to arrest and handcuff him rather than provide immediate first aid.

The watchdog also said one officer may have failed to treat Nowak with appropriate respect, appearing to dismiss his claim that he had been stabbed.

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Two officers are being probed for gross misconduct by the IOPC over their treatment of Henry Nowak, an 18‑year‑old student who was handcuffed and arrested while dying from stab wounds (policeconduct.gov.uk).
  • Body‑worn camera footage and transcripts reveal it took officers around eight minutes to detect Nowak’s stab wound, despite his repeated pleas that he had been stabbed and couldn’t breathe (theguardian.com).
  • The case ignited protests, political condemnation—including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer—and broader scrutiny of police decision‑making, especially around race and emergency response (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are two UK police officers being investigated over the Henry Nowak case?
The officers are under investigation for potential gross misconduct in their handling of Henry Nowak, including alleged failures to provide urgent medical aid and claims of breach of professional standards.
What role did allegations of racism play in the Henry Nowak case?
Henry Nowak's killer falsely accused him of racism, which influenced police actions and is under investigation to assess if it affected officer decision-making.
What did the police watchdog say about public confidence after the Nowak incident?
The Independent Office for Police Conduct noted the incident may have seriously harmed public confidence in the police force.
What potential misconduct are the officers accused of in the Henry Nowak case?
Officers may have failed to recognize urgent medical needs, respond adequately after Nowak claimed he was stabbed, and acted inappropriately by arresting and handcuffing him instead of providing aid.
Who is responsible for investigating the officers in the Henry Nowak case?
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is responsible for the investigation.

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