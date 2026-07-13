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UN official says Hamas obstructing aid in Gaza - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN official says Hamas obstructing aid in Gaza

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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International Middle East humanitarian aid Conflict

UN Official: Hamas Obstructing Aid Deliveries, Deepening Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Escalating Humanitarian Challenges in Gaza

UN Accusations Against Hamas

JERUSALEM, July 13 (Reuters) - A United Nations official has said Palestinian militant group Hamas was disrupting aid distribution in the Gaza Strip, placing further hardship on its civilians already grappling with the humanitarian crisis in the war-shattered enclave.

In a statement late on Sunday, the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories said humanitarian workers had to halt activity on Saturday after armed men entered a food distribution point in northern Gaza and assaulted two truck drivers in a World Food Program warehouse.   

Pattern of Violence and Obstruction

"These incidents are not isolated. They are completely unacceptable and reflect an increasingly dangerous pattern of intimidation, violence and obstruction, including smuggling attempts, targeting and abusing humanitarian operations," said U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Ramiz Alakbarov. 

"They are placing humanitarian workers at risk, disrupting the delivery of life-saving assistance, and further constraining the ability of humanitarian organizations to operate at a time when civilians across Gaza continue to face immense and pressing humanitarian conditions," Alakbarov said.

Hamas Response to Allegations

Hamas on Monday denied the allegations. Its media office said the police forces involved were on a law enforcement operation after receiving reports of smuggled cigarettes and mobile phone components concealed inside aid parcels.

Details of the Incident

"The incident at the World Food Programme (WFP) food distribution center in the Abu Rashid area of Jabalia Refugee Camp was neither a 'raid,' an 'attack,' nor an 'obstruction' of humanitarian work, as falsely claimed," Hamas said.    

Wider Impact of the Gaza Conflict

Destruction and Displacement

More than two-and-a-half years after the Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on ​Israel, much of the enclave remains in ruins.

Israel's devastating aerial and ground bombardment displaced nearly the entire population of two million people, most of whom now live in tents or damaged buildings in a narrow coastal strip of territory still governed by Hamas.

Current Control and Ceasefire Talks

Israeli troops remain in control of more than 60% of the territory, including all its access points. Ceasefire talks meant to see Hamas disarmed and Israel withdraw from Gaza have been faltering for months.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Steven Scheer in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo)

Key Takeaways

  • UN Deputy Special Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov described recent actions by armed individuals—affiliated with Hamas—at a food distribution point in Jabalia and a WFP warehouse as part of an escalating pattern of intimidation and obstruction of aid efforts. These incidents forced aid operations to halt. (channelnewsasia.com)
  • Hamas rejected the UN’s accusations, stating that its forces were conducting law enforcement operations in response to reports of smuggled cigarettes and phone components concealed within aid parcels—not obstructing aid or attacking humanitarian work. (reddit.com)
  • The broader humanitarian context remains dire: Gaza’s population continues to depend heavily on life-saving aid amid widespread destruction and displacement following the October 7, 2023 attack and the ensuing war. Aid operations face compounded challenges from security threats, restricted access, and competing distribution schemes. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the UN accused Hamas of in Gaza?
The UN says Hamas has been disrupting the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians.
How did Hamas respond to the UN's allegations?
Hamas denied the allegations, saying their police were lawfully searching for smuggled goods at the aid center.
What impact has the obstruction had on humanitarian aid?
Aid distribution was halted and humanitarian workers were put at risk after disruptions at a food distribution point.
What is the current humanitarian situation in Gaza?
Gaza faces severe humanitarian conditions, with much of its population displaced and infrastructure damaged.
Who controls most of Gaza's territory?
Israeli troops currently control over 60% of Gaza, including all access points.

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