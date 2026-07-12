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Israeli attacks in Gaza kill three people, including a girl, say medics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Israeli Strikes in Gaza Result in Deaths Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Tensions

Recent Escalation and Its Impact on Gaza

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Casualties from Latest Israeli Attacks

CAIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Israeli attacks killed at least three people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a 9-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said.

Incident at Al-Bureij Refugee Camp

Medics said Israeli gunfire directed at a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the girl's death.

Airstrike in Sabra Neighbourhood

An airstrike at a metal foundry in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood killed two people. Witnesses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

Israeli Military Statement

Israel's military told Reuters it had struck "terrorist" infrastructure, without giving further details.

Ceasefire Agreement and Ongoing Violence

The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the enclave, but it has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Diplomatic Efforts and Peace Talks

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Key Issues in Negotiations

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, adding that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million ⁠people, most of whom have been displaced several times, now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Background of the Conflict

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people during their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. The ​Gaza health ministry said more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since then.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Israeli attacks on July 12 killed three people, including 9‑year‑old Tala Abu Matar, when gunfire struck a tent camp in Al‑Bureij; an airstrike on a metal foundry in Sabra killed two more, according to health officials and Reuters.
  • Since the October 10, 2025 ceasefire, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in near‑daily Israeli strikes, despite the truce, with multiple sources confirming continued violence and death tolls exceeding 1,005.
  • Hamas and the US‑backed Board of Peace are engaged in talks in Cairo to implement the second phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, which hinges on Hamas disarmament and Israeli withdrawals — but progress remains elusive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the victims of the recent Israeli attacks in Gaza?
At least three people, including a 9-year-old girl named Tala Abu Matar, were killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.
Where did the Israeli attacks occur in Gaza?
Attacks took place at a tent encampment in the Al-Bureij refugee camp and at a metal foundry in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood.
What is the current status of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas?
The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 has halted major fighting but has not stopped Israeli attacks that have killed over 1,000 Palestinians since.
What are the main discussion points in the current peace talks in Cairo?
Peace talks involving Hamas leaders in Cairo focus on Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals under the second phase of the U.S. peace plan.
How many people have been displaced in Gaza?
Nearly all of Gaza’s 2 million residents, most of whom have been displaced several times, now live in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

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