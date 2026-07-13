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Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Politics International Law US Foreign Policy Sanctions

Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court

U.S. Moves to Challenge ICC Authority and Influence

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say ICC issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu instead of an indictment, which requires an extra judicial step in the ICC system)

By Steve Holland

Background on U.S. Opposition to the ICC

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is launching an effort to dismantle what it calls the threat to U.S. sovereignty by the International Criminal Court, a State Department official said on Monday.

President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials, such as former President George W. Bush, have long said the ICC should not have the authority to investigate and prosecute Americans, particularly members of the military. Reuters earlier this year found the Trump administration backed sanctions against ICC officials in part to head off any future attempts to hold him or his officials accountable for U.S. military action overseas.

Measures Under Consideration

The State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a wide range of options is under consideration to target the ICC, including travel bans, visa revocations, increased sanctions against the ICC and affiliated organizations, and diplomatic pressure on other nations to withdraw from the ICC.

ICC Origins and Jurisdiction

The ICC was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It asserts jurisdiction only if a member state is unable or unwilling to prosecute atrocities itself. The United States has never been a member of the court. 

Recent Developments and Trump Administration Actions

Netanyahu Arrest Warrant and U.S. Response

Trump's hostility toward the court goes back to his first term. It manifested again with a plan to punish ICC officials, an idea hatched in November 2024 when Trump was re-elected and the ICC issued an arrest warrant for his ally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. 

ICC Judges Sue Over Sanctions

Last month, three International Criminal Court judges sued Trump and ​his administration over sanctions imposed on them last year, arguing the measures were unlawful.

Diplomatic Efforts to Isolate the ICC

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Campaign

The State Department official on Monday said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top U.S. officials are pressuring other countries as part of a campaign "to diplomatically isolate the International Criminal Court and ensure it cannot target Americans."

ICC Investigations Involving the U.S.

In March 2020, ICC prosecutors opened an investigation in Afghanistan that included looking into possible crimes by U.S. troops, but since 2021, it has deprioritized the role of the U.S. and focused on alleged crimes committed by the Afghan government and Taliban forces.

Pressure on U.S. Allies

The official said nations that partner with U.S. law enforcement, host a U.S. military presence, or benefit from the broader U.S. security umbrella "are being called upon to reject the ICC’s purported authority to prosecute American officials and servicemen."

Nations that refuse to reject the ICC while relying on U.S. assistance are likely to come under increased scrutiny, the official said.

Future Outlook

"We will watch with interest which nations join ranks with us against this threat to Americans who are willing to risk their lives to protect others," the official said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sergio Non and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Officials propose sanctions, visa restrictions, travel bans targeting ICC and affiliates.
  • Three ICC judges have filed a U.S. lawsuit challenging Trump-era sanctions as unlawful.
  • Several Sahel nations are withdrawing from or pressured over ICC membership amid growing geopolitical tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Trump administration targeting the International Criminal Court?
The Trump administration believes the ICC threatens US sovereignty and seeks to prevent the court from having authority to investigate or prosecute Americans.
What measures are being considered against the ICC?
Options include travel bans, visa revocations, increased sanctions against the ICC and affiliated organizations, and diplomatic pressure on other nations to withdraw.
Has the United States ever been a member of the International Criminal Court?
No, the United States has never joined the ICC.
Why did sanctions against ICC officials intensify?
Sanctions were supported to deter investigations into US military actions and protect US officials from ICC prosecution.
Which countries are being pressured by the US regarding the ICC?
Countries that partner with US law enforcement, host a US military presence, or benefit from US security assistance are being called upon to reject the ICC’s authority.

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