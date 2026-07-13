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Headlines

Britain to close loophole blocking deportation of grooming gang ringleader

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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UK to Amend Law Allowing Deportation of Grooming Gang Leader Shabir Ahmed

Legal Loophole and Government Response

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday it would close a legal loophole in its efforts to deport to Pakistan a man who served 14 years in prison for being a leading perpetrator of what is known as the "grooming gangs" scandal.

Background of Shabir Ahmed

Shabir Ahmed was a gang leader in Rochdale, northern England, and was jailed in 2012 for multiple counts of child sexual offences including rape. His release earlier this month was criticised by some lawmakers and one of the gang's victims said she feared for her safety.

Political and Social Reactions

The scandal, which dates back 20 years, was forced to the top of the UK political agenda last year after Elon Musk criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for how he handled the cases when he was director of public prosecutions. Starmer rejected the criticism without naming Musk directly.

Legal Barriers to Deportation

Following his conviction, Ahmed was stripped of his British citizenship, but could not be removed to Pakistan, where he was born, due to a legal loophole which prevents the deportation of citizens of some countries who arrived in the UK before 1973.

Government's Proposed Amendment

Referring to Ahmed as a "vile grooming gang leader", interior minister Shabana Mahmood said the government's amendment would now let those Commonwealth citizens be deported if they have committed serious crimes.

Conditions for Deportation

She said Ahmed's removal was dependent on Pakistan agreeing to take him.

Wider Context: Grooming Gangs Scandal

Britain's grooming gangs scandal involved groups of men, primarily of Pakistani heritage, targeting children who were often known to social services as being vulnerable, giving them alcohol and drugs and forcing them to have sex.

Impact of the Rochdale Trial

The 2012 trial over the Rochdale gang which led to the conviction of Ahmed and eight others generated huge publicity, bringing the issue to light in Britain.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Shabir Ahmed, convicted in 2012 for leading the Rochdale grooming gang, was released in early July 2026 after serving 14 years—his deportation is blocked by a 1971 law shielding Commonwealth arrivals pre-1973 from removal (theguardian.com).
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced on July 13, 2026, that she will amend the Immigration and Asylum Bill to disapply Section 7 of the Immigration Act 1971 for serious criminals, enabling future deportations (itv.com).
  • Even with legislative fixes, deportation of Ahmed still hinges on Pakistan accepting him; Islamabad reportedly refuses due to his claimed renunciation of Pakistani citizenship (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Shabir Ahmed?
Shabir Ahmed was the leader of a grooming gang in Rochdale, UK, convicted in 2012 for multiple child sexual offences.
Why couldn't Shabir Ahmed be deported previously?
A legal loophole prevented his deportation due to rules protecting certain Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK before 1973.
What is the new proposal by the UK government?
The UK government plans to amend the law, allowing serious offenders like Ahmed to be deported even if they arrived before 1973.
What conditions must be met for Ahmed's deportation?
Pakistan must agree to accept Ahmed before the UK can deport him under the new legislation.
How did the grooming gang scandal impact the UK?
The Rochdale grooming gang case brought national attention to child exploitation and influenced political debate and legal reform.

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