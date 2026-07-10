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US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill

By Daphne Psaledakis and Olena Harmash

Senate and Trump Administration Reach Agreement on Russia Sanctions

WASHINGTON/KYIV, July 10 (Reuters) - Four U.S. senators said on Friday that they had reached agreement with the Trump administration to move forward with updated legislation on Russia sanctions.

Details of the Agreement

"We are proud to announce that we have reached an agreement with the Trump Administration to move our updated Russia sanctions legislation forward. We are very pleased with this significant progress and expect to roll out the legislation very soon," Senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen and Roger Wicker said in a statement.

Purpose and Urgency of the Sanctions

"As Russia intensifies its slaughter of civilians, it is imperative that the legislative and executive branches work together to create tools to exact a heavy price on those who buy Russian oil and natural gas, fueling the Putin war machine,” the statement said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Graham's Visit to Kyiv and Legislative Progress

Graham, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Friday, said the agreement meant the legislation could move forward, giving Trump fresh tools to help end the war, which is now in its fifth year.

"We've reached an agreement with the White House on a version of the Russian sanctions bill that they will support. It means it's going to become law," he told reporters, wrapping up his 10th visit to Kyiv.

Scope and Impact of the Legislation

The legislation, which Graham has been working on with fellow Republicans and Democrats for months, would impose sanctions on countries doing business with Russia, including buyers of its energy exports, over Moscow's failure to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Challenges and Recent Developments

The timing could be difficult, given renewed pressure on oil prices amid fresh military strikes on Iran. Washington last month allowed a license permitting countries to purchase Russian seaborne oil to expire that had been intended to help vulnerable countries deal with the energy crisis.

Reactions from Ukraine and Further Diplomatic Moves

Zelenskiy hailed Graham's support in a post on X, underscoring the importance of ratcheting up pressure on Moscow.

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that diplomacy will ultimately succeed. And right now, it is important that our long-range sanctions pressure on Russia be reinforced through new sanctions steps by our partners," he said.

Trump and Zelenskiy Meeting

Trump met Zelenskiy earlier this week in Ankara. The tone of the meeting was a sharp departure from his past harsh criticism of Zelenskiy, which has included Trump calling him "ungrateful." During the meeting, Trump said the U.S. would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, a move long sought by Kyiv.

Trump said on Wednesday that the two had developed a "very good" relationship and both Moscow and Kyiv wanted to end the war that began with Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto, Daphne Psaledakis and Andrea Shalal in Washington and Olena Harmash in Kyiv; Editing by Katharine Jackson and Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • A bipartisan Senate group secured administration backing to move updated sanctions forward, aimed at penalizing foreign buyers of Russian oil and gas.
  • The legislation builds on prior bills like the 2025 Sanctioning Russia Act and the 2026 SHADOW Fleet Sanctions Act, which already had broad bipartisan support in the Senate (congress.gov).
  • The announcement coincides with Trump’s meeting with Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Ankara (July 7–8, 2026), signaling a more constructive tone in U.S.–Ukraine relations (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Russia sanctions bill about?
The updated Russia sanctions bill targets countries and entities that do business with Russia, especially those buying Russian oil and natural gas, as a response to Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Who is involved in the Russia sanctions agreement?
The agreement includes US senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, Roger Wicker, and the Trump administration.
Why are new sanctions being considered against Russia?
New sanctions aim to pressure Russia to negotiate peace with Ukraine and punish those financially supporting Russia's actions through energy purchases.
What is President Trump's stance on Ukraine now?
Trump recently met Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, signaling a more positive relationship than before and expressing that both sides want to end the war.

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