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Spain identifies six victims of deadly wildfire - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Spain identifies six victims of deadly wildfire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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headlines Spain Wildfires Disaster Europe

Spain Identifies Six Victims as Wildfire Death Toll Rises to Thirteen

Wildfire Tragedy in Spain: Victim Identification and Ongoing Investigation

By Nina Lopez and Emma Pinedo

Identification of Victims

BEDAR, Spain July 13 (Reuters) - Six victims of one of Spain's deadliest wildfires on record have been identified, authorities said on Monday, as forensic teams continued efforts to confirm the identities of six others through DNA analysis.

Details of the Identified Victims

The victims include a married couple from Spain and Britain, authorities said. The other identified victims are a British man and woman, a French woman and a Belgian man. All were adults.

Rising Death Toll

A seventh identified victim was a 93-year-old British woman, who died in hospital on Sunday from burn injuries, bringing the death toll to 13. Seven other people were injured in the blaze, which has scorched about 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres).

Impact and Causes of the Wildfire

Deadliest Wildfire in Decades

Spain's deadliest wildfire in more than four decades trapped residents in a rugged area with scattered homes as they attempted to escape the flames on Thursday night.

Climate Change and Fire Spread

Spain and much of Southern Europe face increasingly severe wildfire seasons that scientists have linked to climate change. Experts say unusually heavy spring rainfall this year spurred vegetation growth across parts of southern Spain, creating abundant fuel that later dried out in extreme summer heat, helping the fire spread rapidly.

Ongoing Investigation and Response

Efforts to Identify Remaining Victims

Officials expect the remaining six victims to be identified in the coming days after relatives provided biological samples, with assistance from Belgian, British and French consular authorities. Authorities say 10 people are still missing, although some of those could be among the bodies not yet identified.

DNA Analysis as Primary Method

Investigators said DNA analysis remains the only viable primary identification method because of the condition of the remains.

Current Status of the Wildfire

Andalusia's regional government on Monday lowered the wildfire alert to the pre-emergency phase after the blaze was stabilised, evacuation orders lifted and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Charlie Devereux and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Victims identified span multiple nationalities: Spanish, British, French, Belgian, including a married couple and a 93‑year‑old British woman who died of burn injuries (apnews.com)
  • DNA testing is underway to identify six more victims, with consular support from Belgium, Britain and France, amid around 10 still missing (investing.com)
  • About 7,000 hectares have burned in one of Spain’s deadliest wildfires, now stabilised, alert lowered and residents are being allowed to return home as the region faces increasing wildfire threats under climate change (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many victims have been identified in the Spain wildfire?
Six victims have been identified, including Spanish, British, French, and Belgian nationals.
What is the current death toll from the wildfire in Spain?
The death toll from the wildfire has risen to 13, including a 93-year-old British woman who died in hospital.
How are the unidentified victims being identified?
Authorities are using DNA analysis, with biological samples provided by relatives and assistance from consular authorities.
How much land has the wildfire in Spain scorched?
The wildfire has scorched about 7,000 hectares, which is approximately 17,300 acres.
What factors contributed to the rapid spread of the wildfire?
Heavy spring rainfall spurred vegetation growth, which dried out in extreme summer heat, providing abundant fuel for the fire.

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