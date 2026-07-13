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Cricket-India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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India Makes History Beating England in First Women's Test at Lord's

Historic Victory at Lord's: Match Overview and Key Moments

Match Summary and Context

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - India beat England by 270 runs as the first women's test match in the history of Lord's cricket ground concluded on Monday with the hosts being all out for 186 while chasing a target of 457.

Lord's, cricket's most iconic ground, has been hosting international matches since 1884. It staged its first women's international in 1976, a 50-over match between England and Australia.

It took another 50 years for a women's test, scheduled for four days from Friday, to be held at the ground owned by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which prohibited women from joining the club until 1999.

India's First Innings Performance

Key Batting Contributions

Put in to bat first, opener Smriti Mandhana (83) held firm as India lost two quick wickets, before Issy Wong got her caught behind. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) helped the visitors to post 285, while Sophie Ecclestone (3-68) took the last three wickets in quick succession.

Bowling Milestones for England

Ecclestone's three-wicket haul made her England's highest wicket-taker in women's cricket with 338 wickets across all formats, surpassing Katherine Sciver-Brunt's 335.

England's First Innings and Indian Bowling Feats

Kranti Gaud's Historic Five-Wicket Haul

In reply, England posted only 170 as 22-year-old Indian medium-pacer Kranti Gaud took five wickets for 37 runs, becoming the first woman to have her name inscribed on the Lord's test honours board, reserved for those who score a century, take five wickets in an innings or 10 in a test match at the ground.

India's Second Innings and Declaration

Yastika Bhatia's Century and Ecclestone's Five-for

Two more women soon joined Gaud on the board as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (113) scored a crucial century, while Ecclestone (5-118) shone again with a five-wicket haul. India declared at 341-7 on the third day, setting a target of 457 for England.

England's Second Innings Collapse

Early Wickets and Fielding Highlights

Under pressure, England's top order collapsed as Gaud dismissed Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight early, leaving the hosts reeling at 34-4.

Villiers' Resistance and Ghosh's Spectacular Catch

Mady Villiers (26) tried to limit the damage but she got out when Richa Ghosh, fielding up close at silly mid-off, spectacularly caught a well-timed cover drive at point-blank range, leaving even her teammates shaking their heads in disbelief.

Final Stand and India's Triumph

Amy Jones (54) fell early on the fourth day but Ecclestone continued the fight, scoring her first test 50 before Sneh Rana (4-42) bowled her, ending England's chase.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • India secured a thrilling 270-run victory over England in the inaugural women’s Test at Lord’s, held July 10–13, 2026, exactly 50 years after the ground first hosted a women’s international in 1976. (indiatoday.in)
  • Kranti Gaud became the first woman ever to be named on the prestigious Lord’s Test Honours Board after her five-wicket haul (5‑37) in England’s first innings—a historic achievement marking greater inclusion at cricket’s iconic venue. (indiatoday.in)
  • Elite performances featured across both sides: Smriti Mandhana’s patient 83, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 58, Deepti Sharma’s 57, and Sophie Ecclestone’s all-format wicket record (338 wickets) alongside a second five‑wicket haul; while Yastika Bhatia’s century further underscored India’s dominance. (indiatoday.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the first women's test at Lord's cricket ground?
India won the first women's test at Lord's, defeating England by 270 runs.
Who became the first woman to have her name inscribed on the Lord's test honours board?
Indian medium-pacer Kranti Gaud became the first woman to have her name inscribed after taking five wickets.
What was the target set by India for England in the women's test at Lord's?
India set a target of 457 runs for England in the historic women's test match.
Which Indian players were key contributors in India's win?
Key contributors included Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, and Kranti Gaud.
What record did Sophie Ecclestone achieve during the match?
Sophie Ecclestone became England’s highest wicket-taker in women’s cricket, surpassing Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

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