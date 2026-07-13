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Hungarian opposition Fidesz's parliamentary group chief resigns over legislation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Hungarian opposition Fidesz's parliamentary group chief resigns over legislation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Politics Legislation Hungary Parliament

Fidesz Parliamentary Group Chief Gergely Gulyas Resigns Over New Legislation

Gergely Gulyas Steps Down Amid Constitutional Changes

Resignation Announcement

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - The head of Hungarian opposition party Fidesz's parliamentary group, Gergely Gulyas has resigned, website Telex.hu reported on Monday, citing Gulyas at a briefing.

Details of the Constitutional Amendment

Term Limits for Lawmakers

Gulyas said he would step down as based on a constitutional amendment which parliament is expected to pass later on Monday, he could not run in the next elections. The amendment is set to limit lawmakers' terms to 12 years.

Reporting

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Key Takeaways

  • Gulyás stepped down because the impending 12-year term limit—part of PM Péter Magyar’s sweeping constitutional reforms—bars him from running again after current tenure (lemonde.fr).
  • The reform is part of a broader package including an 8-year cap on prime ministerial terms and removal of the president, aimed at dismantling entrenched Orbán-era institutions (budapesttimes.hu).
  • Gulyás argued the term limit may not apply retroactively, but his resignation reflects acknowledgment that the amendment would curtail his parliamentary future (telex.hu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gergely Gulyas resign as Fidesz's parliamentary group chief?
Gergely Gulyas resigned due to a constitutional amendment limiting lawmakers' terms to 12 years, which would prevent him from running in the next elections.
What is the new constitutional amendment in Hungary about?
The amendment limits the terms of lawmakers to a maximum of 12 years.
When did Gergely Gulyas announce his resignation?
Gulyas announced his resignation on Monday, July 13, at a briefing.
Who reported the resignation of Fidesz's parliamentary chief?
The resignation was reported by the website Telex.hu, citing Gergely Gulyas at a briefing.

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