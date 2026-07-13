Fidesz Parliamentary Group Chief Gergely Gulyas Resigns Over New Legislation
Gergely Gulyas Steps Down Amid Constitutional Changes
Resignation Announcement
BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - The head of Hungarian opposition party Fidesz's parliamentary group, Gergely Gulyas has resigned, website Telex.hu reported on Monday, citing Gulyas at a briefing.
Details of the Constitutional Amendment
Term Limits for Lawmakers
Gulyas said he would step down as based on a constitutional amendment which parliament is expected to pass later on Monday, he could not run in the next elections. The amendment is set to limit lawmakers' terms to 12 years.
Reporting
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)