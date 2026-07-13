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Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed? - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

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· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Explainer: Tensions Fray Iran-US Ceasefire Memorandum Amid Hormuz Dispute

Analysis of the Iran-US Ceasefire Memorandum and Ongoing Disputes

July 13 (Reuters) - Renewed U.S.-Iranian hostilities are eroding an interim agreement signed in June, reflecting disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz and other issues and underlining difficulties facing efforts to secure lasting peace.

The 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) declared an end to the war and the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial vessels. But its wording was vague on key points, analysts say, while leaving tough issues - notably the fate of Iran's nuclear programme - to a second phase of negotiations.

Recent Statements from the Parties

WHAT HAVE THE PARTIES SAID RECENTLY ABOUT THE DEAL?

US Position and Actions

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the initial ceasefire agreement "over" last week, saying Iranian officials were not honouring deals they negotiated. On Monday, he said the United States would probably take over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Response

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington on Monday of driving the MoU "into crisis", saying Washington has consistently violated its commitments.

Role of Mediator Pakistan

Mediator Pakistan has urged all sides to uphold their commitments. 

Dispute Over the Strait of Hormuz

WHAT'S AT ISSUE IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ?

Background of the Conflict

After the start of the war, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas had been shipped. 

Terms of the Islamabad MoU

Article 5 of the MoU says that the traffic of commercial vessels would immediately start and that Iran "will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa." 

Interpretations of the Agreement

Tehran interprets this as U.S. recognition of Iran's right to manage the whole waterway, albeit without charging fees or tolls for two months.

The United States - and Gulf states - reject that interpretation, regarding the language as meaning only that Iran should facilitate safe passage for vessels and not impose restrictions backed up by force. 

The U.S. has said the strait will remain toll-free.

Recent Incidents in the Strait

Over the last week, Iran has fired on vessels it says have tried to sail through the waterway on an unapproved route, and declared it closed again.

The U.S. Navy's Joint Maritime Information Center said on Sunday a southern route through the strait remains available and has been expanded to accommodate two-way traffic. 

US Oil Waivers for Iranian Oil Sales

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO US OIL WAIVERS FOR IRANIAN OIL SALES?

Provisions in the MoU

Article 10 says Washington will issue waivers allowing for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurance and transportation. 

This was a big win for Iran, its economy suffocated for years by sanctions.

Revocation of Waivers

 But on July 7, the U.S. revoked a license allowing Iran to sell oil, warning that Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" and would be met with consequences.

Tehran condemned this as a breach of the MoU.      

Status of Iran's Frozen Assets

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF IRAN'S FROZEN ASSETS? 

MoU Commitments and Current Status

Article 11 says the U.S. "undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets" of Iran, and that Tehran and Washington would agree on procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiation.

The assets include $6 billion held in Qatari accounts. Qatar said on June 30 that it had not transferred these funds to Tehran.

Disagreements Over Control

On June 22, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. and Qatar would have control over the funds when they are unfrozen, and that the money could be spent on U.S. corn, soy and wheat. 

In response, Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the United ​Nations in Geneva, said Iran alone would decide how to use unfrozen assets.

Lebanon's Role in the Dispute

HOW DOES LEBANON FIT IN?

Lebanon and the MoU

Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on July 8 cited Israeli attacks in Lebanon as a violation of the MoU.  

Lebanon was pulled into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire at Israel on March 2, leading to an Israeli offensive and invasion of the south.

Iran had said Israel must cease fire in Lebanon as part of the deal.

Prospects for Wider Negotiations

WHERE DOES THIS LEAVE WIDER NEGOTIATIONS?

Future of the MoU and Negotiations

The MoU says Washington and Tehran commit to negotiating a final deal in a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. But with control over the Strait of Hormuz contested, the sides have not declared any date for further talks.

It took years for Iran to negotiate its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers. Trump withdrew the U.S. from that deal during his first term.

Expert Analysis

"The MoU is in crisis and you now need a secondary deal to restore it, if it is to be a basis for restoring calm," said Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center think tank. "The vagueness reflected the difficulty of the issues and the fragility of the agreement."

(Writing by Tom Perry and Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Vague terms in the 14‑point Islamabad Memorandum left key issues—like nuclear talks and strait control—deferred, sowing confusion and mistrust. (internazionale.it)
  • Both Washington and Tehran accuse each other of violating the deal: Iran fired on vessels and re‑closed the strait, while the U.S. revoked oil waivers and resumed strikes. (axios.com)
  • The frozen‑funds issue remains unresolved: Iran insists on release of up to $24 billion, including $6 billion in Qatar; while Tehran claims $12 billion was agreed to be released, Qatar denies transfer to Iran was completed. (thenationalnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum to fray?
Renewed hostilities and disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz, oil waivers, and frozen assets are eroding trust in the interim agreement.
What does the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding say about the Strait of Hormuz?
It calls for safe, toll-free passage for commercial vessels for 60 days, but parties interpret details differently, leading to conflict.
Has the US revoked waivers for Iranian oil sales?
Yes, on July 7 the US revoked a license for Iranian oil sales, citing Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz as unacceptable.
What is the current status of Iran’s frozen assets?
While the MoU states the US should make frozen funds available, no transfer has occurred, and control over assets remains disputed.
How is Lebanon involved in the Iran-US ceasefire context?
Lebanon was drawn in after Hezbollah, backed by Iran, opened fire on Israel, resulting in further regional conflict.

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