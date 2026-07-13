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Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin says he has been detained - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin says he has been detained

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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headlines Politics Russia Elections

Russian Anti-War Politician Boris Nadezhdin Detained by Police After Foreign Agent Label

Detention and Political Background of Boris Nadezhdin

Details of Detention

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war Russian politician who attempted to run against President Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election, said on Monday he had been detained by police, days after being designated a "foreign agent" by authorities.

Nadezhdin, a former liberal member of Russia's parliament from 1999 to 2003, wrote on Telegram: "The police have come", and that he was being taken to the police station in his hometown of Dolgoprudny, north of Moscow.

Legal Charges and Uncertainty

Russian media cited Nadezhdin's lawyer as saying that the politician had been charged with displaying an extremist symbol. It was not clear what symbol the charges concerned.

Political Activities and Opposition

Attempted Presidential Candidacy

An opponent of the war in Ukraine, Nadezhdin attempted to register as a candidate in Russia's 2024 presidential election, but was blocked by the electoral commission, which cited errors among the 105,000 voter signatures he submitted.

Designation as Foreign Agent

Implications of the Foreign Agent Label

Last Friday, Nadezhdin was designated a "foreign agent" by Russia's justice ministry, a legal category that has been widely used against critics of the Kremlin.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 10, Russia’s Justice Ministry designated Nadezhdin a “foreign agent,” barring him from elections and subjecting him to increased legal scrutiny (meduza.io).
  • On July 13, Nadezhdin announced that he had been detained by police in Dolgoprudny and was being taken to the local station; reports cite that he’s charged with displaying an extremist symbol (amp.rbc.ru).
  • Nadezhdin, an anti‑war politician barred from Russia’s 2024 presidential race due to invalidated signatures, had planned to run for the State Duma before being branded a “foreign agent” (themoscowtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Boris Nadezhdin?
Boris Nadezhdin is a Russian anti-war politician and former member of parliament who tried to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election.
Why was Boris Nadezhdin detained?
He was detained by police and reportedly charged with displaying an extremist symbol, though it is unclear which symbol is involved.
What does being designated a 'foreign agent' mean in Russia?
Being designated a 'foreign agent' is a legal status often used against Kremlin critics in Russia, imposing strict regulations and public labeling.
Where was Boris Nadezhdin detained?
Nadezhdin was detained in his hometown of Dolgoprudny, located north of Moscow.

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