Russia Claims Seizure of AI-Powered Western Drones Intended for Deep Attacks

Details of the Drone Seizure and Its Implications

FSB Operation and Seizure

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service said on Monday that it had seized Western-made, AI-powered FPV drones that had been dropped onto Russian territory by larger Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and balloons, and were intended to be used for attacks deep inside Russia.

Transportation and Concealment Tactics

The FSB said they landed in Bryansk region close to Ukraine, and then Ukrainian agents had transported the drones in trailers, fitted with false bottoms and loaded with household appliances, across Russia to the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains and the Amur region in the Far East.

Intended Targets and Detentions

It said the plan was to strike the Shagol and Ukrainka air bases in those regions, adding that the perpetrators had been detained.

Technical Specifications and Historical Parallels

The FSB said the drones were manufactured in the United States, Britain, Canada and Sweden, carried more than 1 kg of explosives each, and used AI navigation to avoid Russian jamming.

Comparison to Previous Attacks

The foiled operation resembled a 2025 attack on Russian military air bases during an operation dubbed "Spider's Web", in which about 20 aircraft were damaged. The attack's targets included the Ukrainka base. In the 2025 attack, trucks carrying wooden sheds with retractable roofs were used to transport drones closer to the targets.

Broader Context: Ukraine’s Intensified Attacks

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian refineries and defence-linked enterprises in recent months, striking targets thousands of kilometers from Ukraine's border with Russia. The attacks have led to fuel shortages across Russia as major refineries have gone out of operation.

Russian Response and Rhetoric

Russia has in recent weeks hardened its anti-Western rhetoric, accusing the West of direct involvement in Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Kremlin’s Position

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the "special military operation" in Ukraine had turned into a war because of Western backing for Ukraine.

Attribution

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Gleb Bryanski, Kirsten Donovan and Alison Williams)