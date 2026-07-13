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Headlines

UK police arrest 12 after "extreme right-wing" investigation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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News security UK Terrorism

UK Police Arrest 12 in Extreme Right-Wing Terrorism Investigation Tied to Event

Details of the Arrests and Investigation

Background of the Incident

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday they arrested 12 people as part of an investigation which they described as "extreme right-wing terrorism-related", and was linked to a suspected threat directed towards an Islamic event that took place over the weekend.

Connection to the Islamic Event

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The 12 arrests were made by UK counter‑terrorism authorities following credible threats to an Islamic event held over the weekend, signalling heightened vigilance toward far‑right extremist plots.
  • These arrests align with broader trends: in 2025, the UK saw a rise in terrorism‑related arrests—including those tied to right‑wing plots targeting religious sites—amid record numbers of individuals in custody for terror‑related offences (counterterrorism.police.uk).
  • The move underscores the emphasis on disrupting domestic right‑wing terrorism, an area of growing concern as referrals for extreme right‑wing extremism now often rival those for Islamist extremism (theweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were arrested in the UK right-wing terrorism investigation?
Twelve people were arrested by UK police in connection with the extreme right-wing terrorism investigation.
What prompted the UK police arrests?
The arrests were linked to a suspected threat directed towards an Islamic event taking place over the weekend.
Where did the right-wing terrorism investigation occur?
The investigation and arrests took place in London, United Kingdom.
What group was reportedly targeted in the UK terrorism probe?
An Islamic event was reportedly the target of the suspected threat connected to the arrests.

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