UK Police Arrest 12 in Extreme Right-Wing Terrorism Investigation Tied to Event
Details of the Arrests and Investigation
Background of the Incident
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday they arrested 12 people as part of an investigation which they described as "extreme right-wing terrorism-related", and was linked to a suspected threat directed towards an Islamic event that took place over the weekend.
Connection to the Islamic Event
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James)