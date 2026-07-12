Israel's election will be held on October 27, coalition head says

Israel to Hold National Election on October 27 Amid Political Unrest

Election Announcement and Political Context

Official Election Date Set

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Reuters) - Israel is set to hold a national election on October 27, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, its first since Hamas' 2023 attack and the wars that ensued in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

The precise ballot date had been unclear since the Israeli parliament voted in May to disband, raising the possibility the election could be held early.

Confirmation from Coalition Leadership

However, coalition head Ofir Katz told a parliamentary committee on Sunday that the original October 27 date set by law would be kept.

Political Landscape and Polls

Successive surveys have suggested Netanyahu's coalition of nationalist and religious parties would lose the ballot, though his political rivals still have no clear path to power and the political landscape may still shift.

Netanyahu's Recent Political Challenges

Less than a year after a 2022 political comeback ​at the head of Israel's most right-wing government to date, Netanyahu's security credentials were left in tatters by Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, 2023. Polls show many are unhappy with Netanyahu over the outcome of the Iran war.

Historical Context of Israeli Governments

It is rare for governments in Israel to complete a full four-year term. Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader and has proven himself an unmatched political survivor.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Steve Scheer; Editing by Aidan Lewis)