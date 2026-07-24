EU Sanctions Iranian Judges and Cyber Group Leader Over Rights Violations
EU Imposes New Restrictive Measures on Iran
Overview of Sanctions
BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union has imposed new restrictive measures on Iranian judges over alleged human rights violations, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Friday, adding that a leading figure of a cyber group who she said enabled the regime's repression of information has also been sanctioned.
Statement from EU Diplomat
"As Tehran intensifies its domestic crackdown, the EU will continue to hold those responsible to account," Kallas said in a statement on social media platform X.
Details and Reporting
Kallas did not specify who was sanctioned.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Makini Brice)