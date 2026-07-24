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EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Sanctions EU Iran Human Rights

EU Sanctions Iranian Judges and Cyber Group Leader Over Rights Violations

EU Imposes New Restrictive Measures on Iran

Overview of Sanctions

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union has imposed new restrictive measures on Iranian judges over alleged human rights violations, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Friday, adding that a leading figure of a cyber group who she said enabled the regime's repression of information has also been sanctioned.

Statement from EU Diplomat

"As Tehran intensifies its domestic crackdown, the EU will continue to hold those responsible to account," Kallas said in a statement on social media platform X.

Details and Reporting

Kallas did not specify who was sanctioned.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • Six judges from Revolutionary Courts were sanctioned for sentencing dissidents, including Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, under vague charges(consilium.europa.eu).
  • Nima Salehi, founder of Ashiyane Digital Security, was sanctioned for coordinating cyber‑attacks with Iran’s Cyber Police and IRGC to repress opposition(consilium.europa.eu).
  • The latest action boosts the total EU sanctions on Iran’s rights violators to 269 individuals and 53 entities, including travel bans, asset freezes and export restrictions on repression tools(consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU sanction Iranian judges?
The EU sanctioned Iranian judges over alleged human rights violations.
Who else was sanctioned by the EU?
A leading figure of an Iranian cyber group enabling information repression was also sanctioned.
What statement did EU's Kaja Kallas make about the sanctions?
Kaja Kallas stated the EU will continue to hold those responsible for repression in Iran to account.
Did the EU specify the names of those sanctioned?
No, the EU did not specify the names of the sanctioned individuals.

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