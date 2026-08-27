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Delivery Hero relies on subscriptions to stave off 'brutal' competition as Uber takeover approaches - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delivery Hero relies on subscriptions to stave off 'brutal' competition as Uber takeover approaches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Delivery Hero Grows Subscriptions to Compete With Uber and Retain Market Share

By Paolo Laudani and Ozan Ergenay

Delivery Hero’s Strategy Amid Fierce Competition

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Competition has been "pretty brutal" in some of Delivery Hero's key markets over the past couple of years, but growing its subscriber base has helped the business, CEO Niklas Östberg said on Thursday.

The German food delivery firm, which operates across continents through its subsidiaries and is currently subject to a takeover offer by U.S.-based rival Uber, lifted its 2026 guidance earlier in the day.

Competitive Landscape and Market Challenges

"The good news is that it's hard to go from very brutal competition to even worse. So it can only get better," Östberg told Reuters. "Right now, I think competition is really hard, but it's not harder than last year."

Leveraging Subscriptions for Customer Retention

Delivery Hero is increasingly leaning on subscription plans to retain customers and defend its market share.

The Role of Subscriber Programmes in the Delivery Industry

Analysts have long viewed subscriber programmes as a key advantage for delivery platforms because they encourage repeat orders and reduce customer churn, helping companies spread marketing costs across a larger number of transactions.

Customer Loyalty in Key Markets

Customer loyalty has helped Delivery Hero withstand years of intense competition in key markets including Saudi Arabia and South Korea, Östberg said.

In South Korea, half of its customers are subscribers, while in Saudi Arabia that number is roughly 60%, he added.

Expanding Beyond Food Delivery

"We are more than a food delivery company today," Östberg said, adding that a wider offering gave customers more reasons to subscribe and increased loyalty.

Strategic Moves in Asia

The German company faces increasing competition in Asia. In March, it agreed to sell its Foodpanda business in Taiwan to Singapore's Grab, having come under pressure from several large shareholders to carry out strategic reviews.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Delivery Hero’s subscriptions now account for roughly 60–63% of GMV in key regions such as Saudi Arabia and South Korea, bolstering customer retention and revenue resilience amid “brutal” competition. cite turn0search4 turn0search9
  • The company raised its full‑year 2026 guidance, driven by strong growth in Quick Commerce, AdTech, and multi‑vertical engagement as part of its Everyday App transformation. cite turn0search4 turn0search9 turn0search10
  • Uber’s €41.50/share takeover bid (approx. €13 billion or $14.8 billion) marks a significant premium, gaining Delivery Hero’s board support; the deal is expected to close in H2 2027, pending approvals. cite turn0search0 turn0search11 turn0search4

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Delivery Hero responding to increased competition?
Delivery Hero is expanding its subscriber base and leaning on subscription plans to retain customers and defend its market share.
What impact do subscriber programs have for Delivery Hero?
Subscriber programs increase customer loyalty, encourage repeat orders, reduce churn, and help distribute marketing costs.
How significant are subscriptions for Delivery Hero in key markets?
In South Korea, about 50% of customers are subscribers, and in Saudi Arabia the figure is around 60%.
What recent strategic move did Delivery Hero make in Asia?
Delivery Hero agreed to sell its Foodpanda business in Taiwan to Singapore's Grab following shareholder pressure.
How has the Uber takeover offer influenced Delivery Hero's strategy?
The takeover offer has led Delivery Hero to focus more on subscriptions and loyalty to strengthen its position amid fierce competition.

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