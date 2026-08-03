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Finance

UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Senior Expects to Hit Medium-Term Targets Ahead of Schedule on Strong Demand

Senior's Performance and Outlook

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Senior on Monday said it expects to achieve its medium-term targets ahead of schedule, citing resilient demand across its aerospace and fluid systems businesses.

Key Details of Senior's Progress

Here are some details:

Acquisition and Financial Targets

• Senior, which is set to be taken over by a consortium comprising Tinicum and Blackstone in a £1.4 billion ($1.88 billion) deal, previously targeted at least double-digit adjusted operating margins in the medium term.

Timeline for Targets

• The company did not specify a timeline for achieving its targets.

Financial Performance Highlights

• Senior reported a 38% growth in adjusted profit before tax at £34.8 million for the half year ended June 30.

Business Segments and Market Demand

• The company, which counts original equipment manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus as its customers, has reported steady demand for aerospace parts.

• Flexonics, which makes cooling systems, fuel‑mixing and distribution equipment, performed ahead of initial expectations, as markets were more resilient than anticipated, Senior said.

Management Commentary

• "With both Aerospace and Flexonics Divisions performing strongly, the Board remains confident of delivering full-year performance in line with the upgraded expectations announced in the July 2026 post-close trading update", CEO David Squires said.

Takeover Timeline

• The company also said its takeover is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7428 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Senior’s half‑year adjusted profit before tax rose 38% to £34.8 million for the six months to June 30, 2026, indicating strong operational momentum. (tradingview.com)
  • Robust demand across its Aerospace division and better‑than‑expected performance in Flexonics underpin its confidence in achieving medium‑term double‑digit adjusted operating margins ahead of schedule. (investegate.co.uk)
  • The company’s takeover by a Tinicum‑Blackstone consortium (£1.4 bn) remains on track, with completion expected by end‑2026. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets does Senior expect to achieve ahead of schedule?
Senior expects to achieve its medium-term targets, including double-digit adjusted operating margins, ahead of schedule due to resilient demand.
Which divisions have performed strongly for Senior?
Both the Aerospace and Flexonics divisions have performed strongly, with steady demand and better-than-expected market resilience.
Who is acquiring Senior in the reported deal?
Senior is set to be taken over by a consortium comprising Tinicum and Blackstone in a £1.4 billion deal.
What profit growth did Senior report for the latest half year?
Senior reported a 38% growth in adjusted profit before tax at £34.8 million for the half year ended June 30.
When is Senior's takeover expected to be completed?
Senior stated that the takeover is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

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