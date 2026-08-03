Senior Expects to Hit Medium-Term Targets Ahead of Schedule on Strong Demand

Senior's Performance and Outlook

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Senior on Monday said it expects to achieve its medium-term targets ahead of schedule, citing resilient demand across its aerospace and fluid systems businesses.

Key Details of Senior's Progress

Here are some details:

Acquisition and Financial Targets

• Senior, which is set to be taken over by a consortium comprising Tinicum and Blackstone in a £1.4 billion ($1.88 billion) deal, previously targeted at least double-digit adjusted operating margins in the medium term.

Timeline for Targets

• The company did not specify a timeline for achieving its targets.

Financial Performance Highlights

• Senior reported a 38% growth in adjusted profit before tax at £34.8 million for the half year ended June 30.

Business Segments and Market Demand

• The company, which counts original equipment manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus as its customers, has reported steady demand for aerospace parts.

• Flexonics, which makes cooling systems, fuel‑mixing and distribution equipment, performed ahead of initial expectations, as markets were more resilient than anticipated, Senior said.

Management Commentary

• "With both Aerospace and Flexonics Divisions performing strongly, the Board remains confident of delivering full-year performance in line with the upgraded expectations announced in the July 2026 post-close trading update", CEO David Squires said.

Takeover Timeline

• The company also said its takeover is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7428 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)