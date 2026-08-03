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Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Russia's Manufacturing Sector Sees Fastest Expansion in 18 Months, Says PMI

July PMI Report Highlights Growth and Ongoing Challenges

Domestic Demand Drives Expansion

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia's manufacturing sector expanded at its quickest pace in 18 months in July as stronger domestic demand lifted output and new orders, a business survey showed on Monday.

PMI Index Shows Positive Growth

The S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.7 in July from 50.3 in June, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Output and New Orders Reach New Highs

Output rose for a third straight month in July, with the pace of expansion quickening to its fastest since January 2025. New orders also increased for a second month and at the quickest rate since May 2025.

Weakness in Foreign Demand

Foreign demand remained weak, however. New export orders fell sharply again and at the fastest pace since October 2022, while firms said lower customer demand in key international markets weighed on sales from abroad.

Labour Market and Capacity Trends

Employment fell again as manufacturers did not replace voluntary leavers, although the pace of job shedding eased to the softest in four months. Backlogs of work declined for an 18th successive month as firms reported sufficient capacity.

Rising Price Pressures and Supply Chain Strains

Price pressures intensified. Input cost inflation accelerated to its fastest since January 2026, driven by fuel shortages, transport issues and higher supplier prices, while output charge inflation was the strongest in six months.

The survey also pointed to strains in supply chains, with supplier delivery times lengthening by the most since February 2025. Business confidence sank to its lowest since May 2020 as firms cited customer uncertainty and greater competition.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Manufacturing expanded at the fastest pace since January 2025, driven by stronger domestic demand and increasing new orders, while output rose for the third consecutive month.
  • Export demand weakened sharply, with new export orders contracting at the steepest rate since October 2022, contributing to declining employment and backlogs.
  • Cost pressures intensified: input costs rose at the fastest pace since January 2026, supplier delays lengthened markedly, and business confidence tumbled to its lowest since May 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current growth rate of Russia's manufacturing sector?
In July, Russia's manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in 18 months, with the PMI rising to 50.7.
What does the PMI reading signal for Russia's manufacturing sector?
A PMI reading above 50 signals sector growth, while below 50 indicates contraction. July's 50.7 signals expansion.
What factors drove the increase in Russian manufacturing output?
Stronger domestic demand lifted output and new orders, leading to the fastest expansion since January 2025.
Did foreign demand impact Russia's manufacturing in July?
Foreign demand remained weak, with new export orders falling sharply and international sales decreasing.
What challenges are faced by Russian manufacturers according to the PMI report?
Manufacturers face intensified price pressures, supply chain strains, and weakened business confidence due to customer uncertainty and competition.

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