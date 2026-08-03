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BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues

BP's Strategic Divestment and Operational Overhaul

By Stephanie Kelly

Completion of Gelsenkirchen Refinery Sale

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BP has completed the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery to investment firm Klesch Group, expecting about a $1 billion reduction in underlying operating expenditure as the oil major simplifies its operations.

Background and Recent Changes

The London-listed company has made sweeping changes over the past year to boost profitability as it pursues a strategy reset after an ill-fated foray into renewables. BP said last week that it wants to sell its North Sea assets.

Deal Value and Financial Impact

The value of the Gelsenkirchen deal was not disclosed, but BP said the transaction adds to free cash flow and transfers associated assets and liabilities to Klesch.

Divestment Plan and Cost Reduction Targets

Part of BP's $20 billion divestment plan to cut debt and boost returns, the sale allowed BP to raise the company's structural cost reduction target to between $6.5 billion and $7.5 billion by 2027.

Implications for BP's Operations

Refinery Capacity and Liabilities

The refinery processes about 12 million metric tons of crude oil per year. 

Barclays analyst Lydia Rainforth previously estimated the sale would help BP to remove $1.3 billion to $​1.7 billion of liabilities from its books.

Refining Portfolio and Strategic Focus

The deal helps the company to concentrate capital where it can be most competitive, said Richard Harding, BP's interim executive vice president of downstream. BP's refining portfolio now comprises five refineries — Cherry Point and Whiting in the U.S. and Castellon, Lingen and Rotterdam in Europe. 

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru and Stephanie Kelly in LondonEditing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The Gelsenkirchen refinery sale is expected to reduce BP’s underlying operating expenditure by around $1 billion, aligning with its cost-cutting targets through 2027 (sahmcapital.com).
  • European Commission approval for the transaction was granted in late May 2026, clearing the regulatory hurdle for the deal (uk.practicallaw.thomsonreuters.com).
  • Under CEO Meg O’Neill, BP is refocusing on core oil and gas operations, simplifying its structure into two main units—upstream and downstream—as part of a broader strategy to improve financial discipline and profitability (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired BP's Gelsenkirchen refinery?
BP's Gelsenkirchen refinery was acquired by investment firm Klesch Group.
How much will BP reduce its operating expenditure from the sale?
BP expects about a $1 billion reduction in its underlying operating expenditure.
What strategic changes is BP making under CEO Meg O'Neill?
BP is simplifying its operations and selling assets such as the Gelsenkirchen refinery to boost profitability.
Did BP disclose the value of the Gelsenkirchen deal?
BP did not specify the monetary value of the Gelsenkirchen refinery sale.
What happens to the associated assets and liabilities of the refinery?
The associated assets and liabilities of the Gelsenkirchen refinery transfer to Klesch Group.

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