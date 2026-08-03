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Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Economy Inflation Switzerland

Swiss Annual Inflation Drops to 0.4% in July, Petroleum Prices Decline

Swiss Inflation Trends and Contributing Factors

Inflation Rate Overview

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss annual inflation eased by a tenth of a percentage point in July, in line with analysts' expectations, as the overall cost of petroleum products came down compared to the previous month, official data showed on Monday.

Swiss consumer prices were 0.4% higher than in July 2025, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed. In June, Swiss annual inflation stood at 0.5%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices dipped 0.1%, again in line with the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts.

Petroleum Products and Other Price Changes

The cost of petroleum products in Switzerland declined 0.7% compared with June, the data showed. Prices for clothing and footwear also fell due to seasonal sales. By contrast, the cost of heating oil jumped from the previous month.

Year-on-Year Petroleum Product Price Increase

Year-on-year, the cost of petroleum products was up 13.6%, pushed higher by the conflict in the Middle East.

Swiss National Bank Policy Response

The Swiss National Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in June, saying its medium-term inflation outlook had barely changed despite a recent uptick in price pressures.

Inflation Target Range

The SNB targets an inflation rate of between 0 and 2%.

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Annual inflation slipped from 0.5% in June to 0.4% in July 2026, matching analyst expectations and showing continued low inflationary pressure in Switzerland.
  • Petroleum product prices fell month‑on‑month by 0.7%, helping to ease overall inflation, though heating oil costs rose—year‑on‑year petroleum prices remain elevated (+13.6%) due to geopolitical tensions.
  • The Swiss National Bank has maintained its benchmark rate at 0%, viewing inflation as within its 0–2% target range and citing medium‑term outlook as unchanged despite volatile energy prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Swiss annual inflation rate in July 2025?
The Swiss annual inflation rate was 0.4% in July 2025.
How did Swiss consumer prices change month-on-month in July?
Swiss consumer prices dipped by 0.1% from June to July.
Which prices contributed to the change in inflation in Switzerland in July?
Falling petroleum product and clothing prices contributed to the inflation decrease, while heating oil prices rose.
Did the Swiss National Bank change its interest rate in June?
No, the Swiss National Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in June.
What is the inflation target of the Swiss National Bank?
The Swiss National Bank targets an inflation rate between 0% and 2%.

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