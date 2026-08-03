Russia Steps Up Black Sea Cargo Ship Protection and Develops New Routes

Escalation of Maritime Security Measures and Cargo Route Development

Increased Protection Amid Rising Tensions

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was stepping up protection of ships in the Azov-Black Sea basin while also developing alternative cargo routes, in a move that follows a sharp escalation of attacks at sea by both sides in the war in Ukraine.

Government Response to Maritime Threats

The Russian transport ministry said that in response to "the tense situation in the Sea of Azov stemming from hostile drone attacks on maritime vessels", it had set up a task force to find new routes and switch cargo flows to other modes of transport.

Stevedoring Companies and Terminal Operations

"A number of stevedoring companies have already expressed their readiness to handle additional cargo volumes and accelerate shipment rates at their terminals, within the limits of their operational capabilities," it said in a statement.

Together with the defence ministry, "additional measures are being implemented to ensure navigational safety and to protect maritime vessels in the Azov-Black Sea basin".

Impact on Global Grain Exports and Markets

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have been attacking each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks, driving wheat prices higher on global markets.

Risks to Russian Grain Exports

Russia's main grain lobby group warned on Friday that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships and ports could shut down grain exports via the Black Sea in the near future, pushing up prices and causing hunger in Africa and the Middle East.

Ukrainian Export Restrictions and Global Food Supply

Ukraine's largest farming union, UAC, has also warned in recent weeks that Russian strikes on shipping near the southern port of Odesa were restricting Ukrainian exports in the key harvest period and could impact global food supplies.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Andrew Osborn)