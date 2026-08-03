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European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Markets European Stocks Oil Prices

European Shares Open August Higher on US-Iran Diplomacy Hopes and Oil Price Shift

Market Movements and Sector Highlights

August 3 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday to start August on a strong note after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were due later in the day, lifting hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough that could ease soaring oil prices. 

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% at 651.88 by 7:09 GMT 

Energy Sector Performance

Energy stocks fell 2% as oil futures dropped about 5.9% after Trump held off on a fresh attack on Iran, seeking a quick deal to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]

Impact of Oil Price Changes

The benchmark STOXX 600 rose more than 1% in July, with strong earnings helping offset concerns over the U.S.-Iran conflict, which had pushed Brent crude above $90 a barrel. Europe is particularly exposed to higher energy costs because of its reliance on oil imports.

Travel and Leisure Sector Gains

Travel and leisure sector, on the other hand, gained 2.1%. 

Company-Specific News

Prysmian's Acquisition of Atkore

Prysmian rose 1.5% after agreeing to buy U.S. electrical products maker Atkore for $95 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of about $3.8 billion.

AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb Rumors

AstraZeneca shares tumbled 7% after a reported possible combination of the European pharmaceutical giant with U.S.-based Bristol Myers Squibb. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • US‑Iran diplomacy hopes spurred a rally in Europe, lifting STOXX 600 and travel/leisure sectors.
  • Oil prices fell nearly 6%, dragging energy stocks down ~2%, while travel/leisure gained ~2.1%.
  • Corporate moves included Prysmian’s Atkore acquisition and AstraZeneca’s 7% drop amid M&A speculation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European shares rise at the start of August?
European shares rose due to hopes of US-Iran diplomatic talks, which could ease oil prices and support the market.
Which European sectors saw the biggest changes?
Energy stocks fell as oil prices dropped, while the travel and leisure sector gained significantly.
How did oil price movements affect European markets?
Falling oil prices caused energy stocks to decline, but helped ease inflation pressures in Europe, supporting broader markets.
Which companies featured significantly in the market moves?
Prysmian gained after announcing a deal to acquire Atkore, while AstraZeneca's shares dropped on merger speculation.
How have recent global events impacted the STOXX 600 index?
Strong earnings and easing geopolitical tensions with Iran boosted the STOXX 600 index despite earlier concerns over oil prices.

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