European Shares Open August Higher on US-Iran Diplomacy Hopes and Oil Price Shift

Market Movements and Sector Highlights

August 3 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday to start August on a strong note after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were due later in the day, lifting hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough that could ease soaring oil prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% at 651.88 by 7:09 GMT

Energy Sector Performance

Energy stocks fell 2% as oil futures dropped about 5.9% after Trump held off on a fresh attack on Iran, seeking a quick deal to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]

Impact of Oil Price Changes

The benchmark STOXX 600 rose more than 1% in July, with strong earnings helping offset concerns over the U.S.-Iran conflict, which had pushed Brent crude above $90 a barrel. Europe is particularly exposed to higher energy costs because of its reliance on oil imports.

Travel and Leisure Sector Gains

Travel and leisure sector, on the other hand, gained 2.1%.

Company-Specific News

Prysmian's Acquisition of Atkore

Prysmian rose 1.5% after agreeing to buy U.S. electrical products maker Atkore for $95 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of about $3.8 billion.

AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb Rumors

AstraZeneca shares tumbled 7% after a reported possible combination of the European pharmaceutical giant with U.S.-based Bristol Myers Squibb.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)