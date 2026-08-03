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China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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WeRide Enters Denmark, Marking Major Expansion for Chinese Autonomous Driving in Europe

Chinese Autonomous Driving Firms Accelerate European Expansion

WeRide's Entry into Denmark

BEIJING, August 3 (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving technology company WeRide said on Monday it would enter Denmark through a partnership with Danish electric mobility operator GreenMobility, extending its European footprint to a sixth country as Chinese self-driving firms accelerate overseas expansion.

Europe: A Key Growth Market

Europe has emerged as a key growth market for China's autonomous driving companies, following an earlier push into the Gulf region, as they seek to commercialise their technology beyond their home market amid intensifying competition and regulatory scrutiny.

Details of the WeRide-GreenMobility Partnership

Under the partnership subject to regulatory approvals, WeRide and GreenMobility plan to launch a public robotaxi service in the first half of 2027, according to a company statement.

WeRide's Previous European Expansions

The move follows WeRide's expansion into Spain and Slovakia earlier this year, adding to autonomous driving deployments in France, Belgium and Switzerland. While the company's European activities are currently focused on testing and pilot programmes, it already operates commercial autonomous driving services in China and the United Arab Emirates.

Chinese Competitors in the European Market

Chinese autonomous driving firms have increasingly turned to Europe in recent months as they look to build an international presence. 

Pony.ai and Uber Collaboration

Rival Pony.ai said in March it would partner with Uber Technologies and Croatian autonomous mobility startup Verne to launch what the companies described as Europe's first commercial robotaxi service.

Baidu and Momenta's European Initiatives

Baidu's Apollo Go unit and Lyft-owned taxi application Freenow began road tests in London in late July, while Momenta has recently secured permits to conduct autonomous driving tests on urban roads across Germany.

Growing Competition Among Chinese Developers

The flurry of activity underscores growing competition among Chinese autonomous driving developers to establish an early foothold in Europe, where regulators have gradually opened the door to testing and deployment of self-driving vehicles.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • WeRide’s Denmark expansion adds to its growing European presence, now including France, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Slovakia, and soon Denmark (H1 2027) — driving traction in Europe’s AV sector.
  • This move underscores intensifying competition among Chinese autonomous vehicle companies—such as Pony.ai, Baidu’s Apollo Go, Momenta—for early footholds amidst evolving EU regulations.
  • WeRide leverages proven overseas deployments—already running commercial services in the UAE and China—and partnerships (e.g. Uber, Bosch) to scale asset‑light, modular robotaxi operations across diverse international markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WeRide's latest expansion in Europe?
WeRide has entered Denmark through a partnership with GreenMobility, extending its European operations to six countries.
When will WeRide and GreenMobility launch their robotaxi service?
WeRide and GreenMobility plan to launch a public robotaxi service in Denmark in the first half of 2027, pending regulatory approval.
Which other European countries does WeRide operate in?
Besides Denmark, WeRide has expanded into Spain, Slovakia, France, Belgium, and Switzerland.
Why are Chinese autonomous driving firms focusing on Europe?
Europe has become a key growth market as Chinese companies seek to commercialize self-driving technology globally amid increased competition at home.
What other Chinese companies are expanding autonomous driving in Europe?
Firms like Pony.ai, Baidu's Apollo Go, and Momenta have also initiated partnerships and trials for autonomous driving services in Europe.

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