GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Shell sells European onshore renewables to TotalEnergies

By Stephanie Kelly

Shell's Strategic Shift and Deal Details

Background and Rationale

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shell is selling its onshore European renewables unit to TotalEnergies, the UK energy major said on Monday, as it continues to scale back its low-carbon investments to focus on upstream operations and trading.

Shell said the deal agreed with TotalEnergies includes assets across Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, but did not disclose the sale price.

Leadership and Corporate Direction

Since taking over as Shell CEO three years ago, CEO Wael Sawan has shifted focus away from renewables.

Financial Performance

Last week, the group reported that second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier to their second highest on record, helped by higher energy prices and stronger LNG trading.

Future Focus and Business Strategy

Shell also said on Monday that it wants to focus its power business on supplying large customers with energy solutions that combine renewable power with less intermittent hydrocarbon-based generation.

Deal Scope and Asset Portfolio

The deal with TotalEnergies, expected to complete by the end of 2026, includes a portfolio of about 500 megawatts of solar and wind assets in operation or under construction, mainly located in Italy and the Netherlands, and a 3.5 gigawatt-pipeline of solar, wind and battery storage projects in Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain, Total said.

Related Transactions

TotalEnergies also announced a separate sale of a 50% stake in a 1.2 GW European renewables portfolio to global investment firm KKR, valuing the portfolio at €1.8 billion ($2.08 billion).

Total said both transactions were in line with its strategy to build renewable and gas-fired power generation capacity in key deregulated markets while selling down up to half of its renewables holdings at a profit.

TotalEnergies' Renewables Ambitions

Total's European renewables asset portfolio amounts to almost 10 gigawatts of gross installed capacity or capacity under construction, and 27 gigawatts under development. 

($1 = 0.8674 euros)

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla in London, America Hernandez in Paris and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell is divesting its onshore renewables operations across four European countries — Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK — signaling a strategic retreat in those markets (totalenergies.com).
  • TotalEnergies continues expanding its European renewables footprint, adding onshore assets to its growing portfolio alongside prior flex‑gen and distributed solar moves (totalenergies.com).
  • The deal reflects wider trends: oil majors are increasingly reallocating capital within energy transition strategies — Shell streamlining its renewables exposure, and TotalEnergies scaling up larger-scale and integrated renewable operations (shell.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Shell agreed to sell to TotalEnergies?
Shell has agreed to sell its onshore European renewables unit to TotalEnergies.
Which countries are included in the Shell-TotalEnergies deal?
The deal includes assets across Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK.
Who reported and edited the news of the Shell and TotalEnergies deal?
The news was reported by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and edited by Rashmi Aich.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum

Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum

Image for Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes

Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes

Image for European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes

European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes

Image for AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks

AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks

Image for Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July

Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July

Image for Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows

Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
Image for UK listed Plus500 expands US trading push with single stock futures
UK listed Plus500 expands US trading push with single stock futures
Image for EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
Image for Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
Image for BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues
BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues
Image for Liechtenstein says hackers access information on 31,000 legal entities
Liechtenstein says hackers access information on 31,000 legal entities
Image for Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share in $3.8 billion deal
Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share in $3.8 billion deal
Image for China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint
China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint
Image for Morning Bid: Yen's to-do list gets harder from here
Morning Bid: Yen's to-do list gets harder from here
Image for Analysis-Obesity battle heats up again as Novo claws way back into race with Lilly
Analysis-Obesity battle heats up again as Novo claws way back into race with Lilly
Image for Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company 
Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company 
Image for After decades, Diageo's partnership with Moet Hennessy has lost some fizz
After decades, Diageo's partnership with Moet Hennessy has lost some fizz
View All Finance Posts