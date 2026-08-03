Tesla's July European EV Registrations Show Mixed Results Across Key Markets

Overview of Tesla's July 2023 European Market Performance

Mixed Registration Results Across Europe

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tesla's registrations across several European markets painted a mixed picture in July, with strong gains in France and Denmark contrasted by sharp declines in Norway and Sweden.

Country-Specific Performance

Growth in France and Denmark

Registrations of Tesla's vehicles, a proxy for sales, rose 86% in France and 52% in Denmark from a year ago, according to data from French car body PFA and Denmark's bilstatistik.dk.

Declines in Norway and Sweden

However, they plunged 97% in Norway and 60% in Sweden in the same time frame, numbers from compilers OFV and Mobility Sweden showed.

Factors Influencing Tesla's European Sales

Market Recovery and Contributing Factors

Tesla's sales in Europe have so far rebounded this year after two straight annual declines, helped by easier year-ago comparisons, higher fuel prices, government incentives and growing consumer interest in electric vehicles.

Overall Battery-Electric Vehicle Market Trends

Overall registrations of new battery-electric cars rose 51% in June, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed.

Recent Company Performance and Future Data Releases

Record-Setting Deliveries in Q2

Last month, Tesla reported record-setting second-quarter delivery numbers that beat Wall Street estimates, boosted by the rebound in Europe.

Upcoming Registration Data

Registration data from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, is due later this week.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)