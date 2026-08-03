Hackers Access Data of 31,000 Legal Entities in Liechtenstein Breach

Details of the Liechtenstein Data Breach Incident

Scope and Impact of the Breach

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hackers have illegally accessed and copied data from Liechtenstein's register of beneficial owners, compromising information relating to about 31,000 companies, foundations and trusts, the principality's government said late on Sunday.

How the Breach Occurred

The government said that unknown perpetrators had gained unauthorized access to the register during the night of July 29-30 and copied data before authorities detected irregularities and took the affected system offline.

Background on Liechtenstein’s Financial Sector

Liechtenstein, one of the world's smallest and richest countries, is home to thousands of low-tax trusts.

Investigation and Government Response

Preliminary Findings

A preliminary investigation found the attackers had obtained copies of data on around 31,000 legal entities from the register of beneficial owners, which was created through a 2021 act as part of anti-money laundering measures.

Integrity of the Stolen Data

The government said in a statement there was currently no indication the hacked data had been altered or deleted.

Actions Taken by Authorities

Liechtenstein's government set up a crisis task force led by Prime Minister Brigitte Haas and Justice Minister Emanuel Schaedler, and said it is working to notify affected individuals.

Additional Information

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Miranda Murray)