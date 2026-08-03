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Finance

Liechtenstein says hackers access information on 31,000 legal entities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking cybersecurity data breach

Hackers Access Data of 31,000 Legal Entities in Liechtenstein Breach

Details of the Liechtenstein Data Breach Incident

Scope and Impact of the Breach

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hackers have illegally accessed and copied data from Liechtenstein's register of beneficial owners, compromising information relating to about 31,000 companies, foundations and trusts, the principality's government said late on Sunday.

How the Breach Occurred

The government said that unknown perpetrators had gained unauthorized access to the register during the night of July 29-30 and copied data before authorities detected irregularities and took the affected system offline.

Background on Liechtenstein’s Financial Sector

Liechtenstein, one of the world's smallest and richest countries, is home to thousands of low-tax trusts.

Investigation and Government Response

Preliminary Findings

A preliminary investigation found the attackers had obtained copies of data on around 31,000 legal entities from the register of beneficial owners, which was created through a 2021 act as part of anti-money laundering measures.

Integrity of the Stolen Data

The government said in a statement there was currently no indication the hacked data had been altered or deleted.

Actions Taken by Authorities

Liechtenstein's government set up a crisis task force led by Prime Minister Brigitte Haas and Justice Minister Emanuel Schaedler, and said it is working to notify affected individuals.

Additional Information

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The cyberattack targeted the Register of Beneficial Owners, established in April 2021 under Liechtenstein’s anti‑money laundering framework, and exposed data on about 31,000 companies, foundations and trusts (oecd.org).
  • Liechtenstein authorities promptly responded by taking the system offline, launching a crisis task force led by the Prime Minister and Justice Minister, and affirming there’s no evidence the data were altered or deleted (oecd.org).
  • The beneficial ownership register was a key transparency tool aligned with the EU’s 5th Anti‑Money Laundering Directive; the breach underscores cyber‑risks to sensitive financial‑transparency infrastructure (llv.li).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Liechtenstein data breach?
Hackers accessed and copied data from Liechtenstein's register of beneficial owners, affecting about 31,000 legal entities.
What types of entities were affected by the breach?
The compromised information relates to companies, foundations, and trusts registered in Liechtenstein.
When did the breach occur?
The breach was discovered after unauthorized access occurred during the night of July 29-30.
Has the hacked data been altered or deleted?
According to the government, there is currently no indication the data has been altered or deleted.
What actions is the Liechtenstein government taking?
A crisis task force was set up, and authorities are notifying affected individuals and investigating the breach.

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