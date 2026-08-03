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EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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EasyJet Brings Castlelake, Apollo Bids in Line as Takeover Decision Looms

Takeover Battle Intensifies for EasyJet

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EasyJet on Monday extended the deadline for suitor Castlelake to decide whether to make a firm takeover offer, bringing it into line with the deadline facing Apollo as the bidding war for the budget carrier enters a decisive week.

Key Developments in the Takeover Process

Here are some details:

Deadline Extensions and Regulatory Oversight

• The UK Takeover Panel consented to an extension of Castlelake's "put up or shut up" deadline to August 7 from August 3, matching Apollo's existing deadline.

Due Diligence and Bid Proposals

• EasyJet said it has been providing diligence access to both Apollo and Castlelake since the last proposal was made.

• EasyJet backed a £5.7 billion ($7.68 billion) takeover bid tabled by Apollo Global Management in July, which trumped an earlier £5.5 billion bid by Castlelake.

Unresolved Issues and Market Uncertainty

Ownership Structures and Investor Concerns

• The bidding war for easyJet possibly heads into its final stretch this week, with unresolved questions over ownership structures and investor exit options clouding the path to a deal.

Financial Performance Amid Geopolitical Tensions

• The budget carrier's profit plummeted 70% in the third quarter, it reported late in July, as the Iran war led to volatile fuel prices and made travellers wary, though the airline indicated clearer skies heading into peak summer.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7422 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Castlelake’s deadline extended to 5 pm on August 7 with Takeover Panel consent, aligning with Apollo’s existing deadline (easyjet.com)
  • Apollo’s £5.7 billion bid (~£7.15/share) has overtaken Castlelake’s earlier £5.5 billion (~£6.90/share) proposal, which easyJet had initially backed in principle (easyjet.com)
  • easyJet’s third‑quarter profit plunged c. 70% to £85 million amid increased fuel costs tied to the Iran war, though summer bookings are improving (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EasyJet extend Castlelake's bidding deadline?
EasyJet extended Castlelake's deadline to August 7 to align it with Apollo's deadline as the bidding war nears its final stage.
Who are the main bidders for the EasyJet takeover?
The main bidders are Apollo Global Management and Castlelake, both competing for control of EasyJet.
How much did Apollo and Castlelake offer for EasyJet?
Apollo offered £5.7 billion while Castlelake previously tabled a £5.5 billion bid.
What challenges are affecting the EasyJet takeover process?
There are unresolved questions over ownership structures and investor exit options, along with profit concerns due to volatile fuel prices.
How have recent events impacted EasyJet's performance?
EasyJet's profit fell by 70% in Q3, affected by volatile fuel prices linked to the Iran war, though outlook is improving for peak summer.

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