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Finance

Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share in $3.8 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Prysmian Agrees to Acquire Atkore in $3.8 Billion Infrastructure Deal

Key Details of the Prysmian-Atkore Acquisition

Acquisition Overview

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Monday it agreed to acquire U.S.-based electrical products maker Atkore for $95 per share in cash, giving the company an implied enterprise value of around $3.8 billion.

Offer Premium and Financial Terms

• The offer represents a roughly 23% premium to Atkore's 90-day volume-weighted average share price as of July 31, Prysmian said.

Strategic Rationale

• The deal expands Prysmian’s North American footprint creating "a one-stop shop" for electrification and AI-driven infrastructure projects, including data centers.

Financial Performance and Synergies

Atkore's Financial Highlights

• Atkore generated revenue of $2.85 billion and an EBITDA of $386 million in the 2025 fiscal year, and employs around 5,400 people globally.

Synergy Expectations

• Prysmian expects the acquisition to generate about $150 million run-rate pre-tax synergies within three years of closing.

Combined Company Outlook

• Based on pro forma fiscal 2025 results, the combined company would have reported about €22.1 billion ($25.5 billion) in revenue and €2.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA, with the deal expected to be earnings accretive from the first full year after closing.

Deal Approval and Timeline

Board and Shareholder Approval

• The transaction, unanimously approved by both boards, is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to Atkore shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions.

Guidance and Future Outlook

• Prysmian's current 2026 guidance does not take into account the the Atkore acquisition. The company said it would update its outlook once the deal closes and Atkore is consolidated into its results.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8672 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Deal enhances Prysmian’s North American electrification and AI‑driven infrastructure capabilities, especially in data centers.
  • Atkore’s FY2025 revenue of $2.85 billion and EBITDA of $386 million, with expected $150 million run‑rate pre‑tax synergies within three years.
  • Combined pro forma 2025 revenue (~€22.1 billion / $25.5 billion) and adjusted EBITDA (€2.7 billion), with earnings accretive from first full year post‑close.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Prysmian's acquisition of Atkore?
Prysmian agreed to acquire Atkore for $95 per share in cash, valuing the deal at approximately $3.8 billion.
How does the Atkore acquisition benefit Prysmian?
The acquisition expands Prysmian’s North American presence and creates a one-stop shop for electrification and AI-driven infrastructure projects.
What financial impact is expected from the merger?
The companies expect about $150 million in annual run-rate pre-tax synergies within three years and estimate the deal to be earnings accretive from the first full year after closing.
When will the Prysmian-Atkore deal close?
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, pending shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.
How does the offer for Atkore compare to its recent share price?
The $95 per share offer represents about a 23% premium to Atkore's 90-day volume-weighted average price as of July 31.

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