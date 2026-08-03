GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French manufacturing slips back into contraction in July, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French manufacturing slips back into contraction in July, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Economy

French Manufacturing Sector Contracts in July as PMI Falls Below 50 Mark

Overview of July Manufacturing Performance in France

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - France's manufacturing sector contracted in July as declines in output and new orders accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday.

PMI Data and Key Indicators

• The S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.8 in July from 51.2 in June, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Expert Commentary on Sector Challenges

• "France's manufacturing sector is struggling once again as inflationary pressures and weak confidence undermine order books," said Joe Hayes, Senior Principal Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

• "Oil and gas price increases in recent weeks will signal to businesses that the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical environments are both volatile and uncertain. This will likely erode confidence further, raising the risk of further demand destruction, especially if inflation kicks higher," he added.

Trends in Orders and Output

Decline in New Orders and Export Demand

• New orders fell for a third straight month, and the downturn gathered pace. Export demand weakened more sharply, with new export business posting its steepest decline in a year as firms cited price pressures, weak client confidence and the war in the Middle East.

Production and Inventory Adjustments

• Manufacturers cut output again at the start of the third quarter, extending the current decline to three months. Firms also reduced purchasing activity at the fastest pace since March, while stocks of raw materials and intermediate goods fell moderately again.

Labour Market and Cost Developments

Employment Trends

• Employment was a bright spot, with factory payrolls rising for a second consecutive month and at the quickest pace since December last year. Backlogs were cleared for only the second time this year, while stocks of finished goods fell for a third month.

Cost Pressures and Future Outlook

Input Prices and Output Charges

• Cost pressures eased, with input price inflation slowing to a four-month low, although output charges rose again at only a slightly weaker pace than in June. Firms were more upbeat about the outlook, with future output expectations improving for a second month.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s headline manufacturing PMI fell to 49.8 in July from 51.2 in June, marking a return to contraction. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Sub‑indices show sharper declines in output, new orders—including exports—as companies cite price pressures and Middle East conflict. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Despite the downturn, employment rose for a second month, cost pressures eased slightly, and future output expectations improved moderately. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the French manufacturing PMI show for July?
The French manufacturing PMI fell to 49.8 in July, indicating the sector contracted after previously expanding in June.
What factors contributed to the contraction of France's manufacturing sector?
Accelerating declines in output and new orders, rising oil and gas prices, inflationary pressures, and weak client confidence contributed to the contraction.
How did export demand perform in the French manufacturing sector in July?
Export demand weakened sharply, with new export business posting its steepest decline in a year amid price pressures and geopolitical uncertainty.
Was there any positive news in the French manufacturing sector report?
Yes, employment was a bright spot, with factory payrolls rising for a second consecutive month at the fastest pace since December last year.
How did cost pressures and outlook change for French manufacturers?
Cost pressures eased as input price inflation slowed, and firms were more optimistic about future output for a second consecutive month.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum

Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum

Image for Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes

Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes

Image for European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes

European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes

Image for AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks

AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks

Image for Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July

Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July

Image for Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows

Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
Image for UK listed Plus500 expands US trading push with single stock futures
UK listed Plus500 expands US trading push with single stock futures
Image for Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies
Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies
Image for EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
Image for Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
Image for BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues
BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues
Image for Liechtenstein says hackers access information on 31,000 legal entities
Liechtenstein says hackers access information on 31,000 legal entities
Image for Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share in $3.8 billion deal
Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share in $3.8 billion deal
Image for China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint
China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint
Image for Morning Bid: Yen's to-do list gets harder from here
Morning Bid: Yen's to-do list gets harder from here
Image for Analysis-Obesity battle heats up again as Novo claws way back into race with Lilly
Analysis-Obesity battle heats up again as Novo claws way back into race with Lilly
Image for Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company 
Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company 
View All Finance Posts