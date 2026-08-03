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Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Poland Manufacturing Downturn Eases in July as Factory Jobs Rise, PMI Shows

Key Insights from July's Manufacturing PMI Report

Overview of July Manufacturing Activity

WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland's manufacturing downturn eased sharply in July as declines in output and new orders slowed and employment rose for the first time since April 2025, a business survey showed on Monday.

PMI Figures and Analyst Expectations

• The S&P Global Poland Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.0 in July from 46.1 in June, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

• Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 47.5.

Expert Commentary

• "The PMI regained most of the ground lost in June at the start of the second half of the year, mainly reflecting slower declines in output and new orders and a rare increase in employment," said Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Detailed Sector Performance

Output and New Orders

• Output fell for a second straight month in July, but the decline was much softer than in June and only modest overall. New orders also dropped, extending a downturn that began in April 2025, though the pace of contraction slowed notably.

Export Demand

• Overseas demand remained weak, with new export orders falling for an eighth consecutive month. Still, the rate of decline was the slowest since January, S&P Global said.

Employment and Inventory Trends

• Manufacturers increased headcount for the first time in 15 months, although the pace of job creation was only marginal. Backlogs of work fell for a sixth month running and stocks of finished goods contracted at the fastest rate in three months.

Price Pressures and Inflation

• Price pressures eased further. Input costs rose for a ninth month, but inflation slowed to a five-month low, while output prices increased for a fifth straight month at the weakest rate since March.

Outlook and Future Expectations

• Firms grew slightly less downbeat about the year-ahead outlook after June's slump, with expectations linked to anticipated orders, new projects and government and EU support programmes. Even so, the Future Output Index remained below its long-run trend level.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P Global Poland Manufacturing PMI climbed to 49.0 in July, above June’s 46.1 and beating the 47.5 consensus, signaling a notable easing of the downturn (tradingeconomics.com).
  • Employment rose for the first time in 15 months—since April 2025—while output and new orders contracted at a slower pace (polskieradio.pl).
  • Export orders fell for an eighth straight month, though the rate of decline was the softest since January; manufacturers’ price pressures eased further as input cost inflation slowed to a five‑month low (polskieradio.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Poland's manufacturing PMI in July 2025?
Poland's manufacturing PMI rose to 49.0 in July 2025 from 46.1 in June, indicating a slower downturn.
Did factory employment in Poland change in July 2025?
Yes, factory jobs rose in July 2025 for the first time since April, though the increase was marginal.
How did new orders and output perform in the Polish manufacturing sector?
Both output and new orders declined in July, but at a slower pace compared to June.
What happened to price pressures in Poland's manufacturing sector?
Price pressures eased; input cost inflation slowed to a five-month low while output prices rose at the weakest rate since March.
What is the outlook for Poland's manufacturing sector?
Firms were less downbeat about the future, citing expected orders, new projects, and support programs, though optimism remains below the long-run trend.

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