GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fourth sanctioned LNG tanker, Christophe De Margerie, at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image showcases the Christophe De Margerie tanker docking at Russia's Arctic LNG 2, highlighting ongoing LNG export challenges amidst U.S. sanctions.
Finance

UK listed Plus500 expands US trading push with single stock futures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Plus500 Launches Single Stock Futures in US, Expanding CME-Listed Offerings

Plus500 Expands Futures Offering in the United States

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fintech broker Plus500 said on Monday it has launched Single Stock Futures in the United States, expanding its futures offering by giving customers access to CME Group-listed contracts tied to individual U.S. stocks.

Key Details of the Single Stock Futures Launch

Here are some details:

  • Access to CME-Listed Futures

    The offering allows Plus500 customers to trade CME-listed futures tied to individual U.S. stocks, including long and short positions, with lower upfront capital requirements and extended-hours trading.

  • Expansion Plans

    The Israel-based broker said it plans to add more contracts based on customer demand, liquidity and market conditions.

  • Strategic Business Growth

    Beyond Traditional CFD Business

    The launch marks another step in Plus500's push to expand its U.S. business beyond its traditional OTC contracts-for-difference (CFD) business.

  • Recent Product Innovations

    Sports Event-Based Prediction Market Contracts

    In June, it launched sports event-based prediction market contracts as it broadened its exchange-traded offerings.

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Plus500 customers now can trade CME‑listed Single Stock Futures on individual U.S. stocks with lower upfront capital requirements and during extended hours.
  • The Israel‑based broker intends to expand the contract offerings based on customer demand, liquidity and market conditions.
  • This launch bolsters Plus500’s U.S. expansion beyond OTC CFDs, building on its June launch of sports event‑based prediction market contracts and its growing futures infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new trading product has Plus500 launched in the US?
Plus500 has launched Single Stock Futures, allowing customers to trade CME Group-listed contracts tied to individual US stocks.
What are the benefits of Plus500's single stock futures offering?
Customers can take long or short positions with lower upfront capital requirements and access extended-hours trading.
Will Plus500 expand its single stock futures offering?
Yes, Plus500 plans to add more contracts based on customer demand, liquidity, and market conditions.
How does this launch relate to Plus500's overall US strategy?
The launch is part of Plus500's strategy to expand its US business beyond OTC CFDs and into more exchange-traded products.
What other exchange-traded products has Plus500 recently launched?
In June, Plus500 launched sports event-based prediction market contracts as part of its broadened offerings.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum

Tesla's European registrations uneven in July despite broader EV momentum

Image for Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes

Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes

Image for European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes

European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes

Image for AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks

AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks

Image for Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July

Swiss annual inflation ticks down to 0.4% in July

Image for Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows

Poland manufacturing downturn eases as factory jobs rise, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
UK's Senior expects to hit medium-term targets ahead of schedule
Image for Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies
Shell agrees to sell European onshore renewables unit to TotalEnergies
Image for EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
EasyJet aligns Apollo and Castlelake deadlines as bidding war nears climax
Image for Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
Russia's manufacturing growth hits 18-month high, PMI shows
Image for BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues
BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues
Image for Liechtenstein says hackers access information on 31,000 legal entities
Liechtenstein says hackers access information on 31,000 legal entities
Image for Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share in $3.8 billion deal
Prysmian to buy Atkore for $95 per share in $3.8 billion deal
Image for China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint
China's WeRide enters Denmark, extending European footprint
Image for Morning Bid: Yen's to-do list gets harder from here
Morning Bid: Yen's to-do list gets harder from here
Image for Analysis-Obesity battle heats up again as Novo claws way back into race with Lilly
Analysis-Obesity battle heats up again as Novo claws way back into race with Lilly
Image for Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company 
Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company 
Image for After decades, Diageo's partnership with Moet Hennessy has lost some fizz
After decades, Diageo's partnership with Moet Hennessy has lost some fizz
View All Finance Posts