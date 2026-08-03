Plus500 Launches Single Stock Futures in US, Expanding CME-Listed Offerings
Plus500 Expands Futures Offering in the United States
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fintech broker Plus500 said on Monday it has launched Single Stock Futures in the United States, expanding its futures offering by giving customers access to CME Group-listed contracts tied to individual U.S. stocks.
Key Details of the Single Stock Futures Launch
Here are some details:
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Access to CME-Listed Futures
The offering allows Plus500 customers to trade CME-listed futures tied to individual U.S. stocks, including long and short positions, with lower upfront capital requirements and extended-hours trading.
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Expansion Plans
The Israel-based broker said it plans to add more contracts based on customer demand, liquidity and market conditions.
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Strategic Business Growth
Beyond Traditional CFD Business
The launch marks another step in Plus500's push to expand its U.S. business beyond its traditional OTC contracts-for-difference (CFD) business.
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Recent Product Innovations
Sports Event-Based Prediction Market Contracts
In June, it launched sports event-based prediction market contracts as it broadened its exchange-traded offerings.
Reporting Credit
(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru)