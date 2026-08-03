E.P.S. SA to Sell 10 Million Anheuser-Busch InBev Shares in Major Move

Key Details of the E.P.S. SA Share Sale

Overview of the Transaction

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev's shareholder E.P.S. SA, a holding company representing some of the firm's shareholders, is selling about 10 million shares in the Belgian brewer, according JPMorgan Securities, the bookrunner of the placement.

Estimated Value of the Shares

The shares would be worth about 752 million euros ($867.21 million), according to Reuters calculations based on Anheuser-Busch InBev's closing price on Friday.

Placement Terms and Conditions

The bookrunner said in a statement on Monday that the final terms of the placement, including the price per share and the number of shares sold, will be determined later.

E.P.S. SA's Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev

Current Shareholding

E.P.S. owns over 67 million shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev, about 3.75% of the company's outstanding stock, according to LSEG data.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8672 euros)

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru)