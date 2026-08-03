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Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Budweiser-maker AB InBev shareholder E.P.S. to sell 10 million shares in company 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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E.P.S. SA to Sell 10 Million Anheuser-Busch InBev Shares in Major Move

Key Details of the E.P.S. SA Share Sale

Overview of the Transaction

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev's shareholder E.P.S. SA, a holding company representing some of the firm's shareholders, is selling about 10 million shares in the Belgian brewer, according JPMorgan Securities, the bookrunner of the placement.

Estimated Value of the Shares

The shares would be worth about 752 million euros ($867.21 million), according to Reuters calculations based on Anheuser-Busch InBev's closing price on Friday.

Placement Terms and Conditions

The bookrunner said in a statement on Monday that the final terms of the placement, including the price per share and the number of shares sold, will be determined later.

E.P.S. SA's Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev

Current Shareholding

E.P.S. owns over 67 million shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev, about 3.75% of the company's outstanding stock, according to LSEG data.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8672 euros)

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • E.P.S. SA is selling ~10 million AB InBev shares via a placement arranged by JPMorgan, worth about €752 million at recent prices (otcmarkets.com).
  • E.P.S. SA owns over 67 million shares in AB InBev, representing approximately 3.45–3.75 % of the company, according to LSEG/SEC data (otcmarkets.com).
  • The placement’s final terms—including share count and pricing—are yet to be finalized, pending JPMorgan’s announcement (otcmarkets.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is selling AB InBev shares?
E.P.S. SA, a shareholder holding company, is selling about 10 million AB InBev shares.
How many AB InBev shares are being sold?
Approximately 10 million shares are being sold.
What is the estimated value of the shares being sold?
The shares are worth about 752 million euros, or $867.21 million.
Who is handling the share placement process?
JPMorgan Securities is the bookrunner for the placement.

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