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Commerzbank calls UniCredit offer unattractive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Commerzbank calls UniCredit offer unattractive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Commerzbank Sees Low Shareholder Interest in UniCredit Offer, Calling It Unattractive

Shareholder Response to UniCredit's Offer

Commerzbank Reports Low Acceptance Rate

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - Commerzbank said on Wednesday that less than 2% of institutional and retail investors had tendered their shares as part of UniCredit's offer.

Statement on Offer Attractiveness

"The low acceptance rate among independent shareholders is clear evidence of the low attractiveness of the offer," Commerzbank said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • The acceptance rate among independent shareholders is below 2 %, signaling low attractiveness of UniCredit’s offer (Commerzbank statement) (commerzbank.de)
  • Commerzbank asserts that tendered shares mostly originate from banks or parties linked to UniCredit, not genuine independent institutional or retail investors (ca.investing.com)
  • UniCredit has nevertheless increased its stake to approximately 17.6 % following the offer period, but the low independent uptake remains a rebuke to the proposal’s value proposition (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Commerzbank investors accepted UniCredit's offer?
Less than 2% of institutional and retail investors tendered their shares as part of UniCredit's offer.
How did Commerzbank describe UniCredit's offer?
Commerzbank called UniCredit's offer unattractive due to the low acceptance rate among independent shareholders.
Who reported on Commerzbank's response to UniCredit's offer?
The report was by Tom Sims, with editing by Kirsti Knolle, as published on July 8 in Frankfurt.
What is the main reason for the low acceptance rate of UniCredit’s offer?
Commerzbank cited the low attractiveness of UniCredit's offer as the main reason for the low acceptance rate.
Who does the low acceptance rate pertain to?
The low acceptance rate pertains to both institutional and retail investors in Commerzbank.

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