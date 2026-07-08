Commerzbank calls UniCredit offer unattractive

Commerzbank Sees Low Shareholder Interest in UniCredit Offer, Calling It Unattractive
Shareholder Response to UniCredit's Offer
Commerzbank Reports Low Acceptance Rate
FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - Commerzbank said on Wednesday that less than 2% of institutional and retail investors had tendered their shares as part of UniCredit's offer.
Statement on Offer Attractiveness
"The low acceptance rate among independent shareholders is clear evidence of the low attractiveness of the offer," Commerzbank said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)