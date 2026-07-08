Mercedes-Benz Q2 Sales Drop 8% as Competition Heats Up in China Market

Mercedes-Benz Q2 2024 Sales Performance Overview

July 8 (Reuters) - German carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday sales in its core car business continued to fall in the second quarter, declining 8% year-on-year due to intense competition in China.

Key Sales Figures and Regional Performance

Global Car Deliveries

• Car deliveries fell to 417,800 in the April-June period, the company said in a statement

China Market

• In China, the drop was 30% compared to the same period last year, with the company pointing to "an intensifying competitive environment and the timing of the company's current product ramp-ups"

U.S. and Europe Markets

• Second-quarter car sales rose by 10% in the U.S. and 4% in Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales and Industry Context

Battery-Electric Vehicle Growth

• Sales of battery-electric vehicles rose by 50% to 63,000 vehicles, which includes cars and vans

Competitive Landscape in China

• European carmakers face a cut-throat price war with local brands in China, the world's biggest auto market

Impact on Industry Rivals

• Last month, Mercedes' rival BMW slashed its 2026 core margin forecast to as low as 1%, citing difficulties in China

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Rachel More; editing by Linda Pasquini)