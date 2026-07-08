Mercedes-Benz Q2 Sales Drop 8% as Competition Heats Up in China Market
Mercedes-Benz Q2 2024 Sales Performance Overview
July 8 (Reuters) - German carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday sales in its core car business continued to fall in the second quarter, declining 8% year-on-year due to intense competition in China.
Key Sales Figures and Regional Performance
Global Car Deliveries
• Car deliveries fell to 417,800 in the April-June period, the company said in a statement
China Market
• In China, the drop was 30% compared to the same period last year, with the company pointing to "an intensifying competitive environment and the timing of the company's current product ramp-ups"
U.S. and Europe Markets
• Second-quarter car sales rose by 10% in the U.S. and 4% in Europe
Electric Vehicle Sales and Industry Context
Battery-Electric Vehicle Growth
• Sales of battery-electric vehicles rose by 50% to 63,000 vehicles, which includes cars and vans
Competitive Landscape in China
• European carmakers face a cut-throat price war with local brands in China, the world's biggest auto market
Impact on Industry Rivals
• Last month, Mercedes' rival BMW slashed its 2026 core margin forecast to as low as 1%, citing difficulties in China
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Rachel More; editing by Linda Pasquini)