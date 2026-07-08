Paris Court Finds Bolloré Lacks Effective Control Over Vivendi In Key Ruling

Paris Court of Appeal Decision and Its Implications

Background of the Ruling

July 8 (Reuters) - Paris' Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that Vincent Bolloré and Bolloré SE do not exercise control over Vivendi SE, Vivendi said in a statement.

Impact on Mandatory Buyout Prospects

The decision removes, for now, the prospect of a mandatory buyout of Vivendi by Bolloré. Shares in Vivendi were down 10% at 0900 GMT.

Previous Appeals Court Ruling

A previous appeals court had ordered a buyout that analysts estimated could cost 6 billion to 9 billion euros ($10.27 billion), but France's top civil court quashed that ruling in November and sent the case back to Paris' Court of Appeal.

Origins of the Dispute

Vivendi's 2024 Break-up and Minority Investor Concerns

The dispute stems from Vivendi's 2024 break-up, which minority investor CIAM said strengthened the Bolloré family's grip on the group despite Bolloré SE holding 29.9%, just below France's 30% mandatory bid threshold.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8761 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Mark Potter and Matt Scuffham)