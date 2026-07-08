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Paris court rules Bolloré does not control Vivendi - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paris court rules Bolloré does not control Vivendi

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Paris Court Finds Bolloré Lacks Effective Control Over Vivendi In Key Ruling

Paris Court of Appeal Decision and Its Implications

Background of the Ruling

July 8 (Reuters) - Paris' Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that Vincent Bolloré and Bolloré SE do not exercise control over Vivendi SE, Vivendi said in a statement.

Impact on Mandatory Buyout Prospects

The decision removes, for now, the prospect of a mandatory buyout of Vivendi by Bolloré. Shares in Vivendi were down 10% at 0900 GMT.

Previous Appeals Court Ruling

A previous appeals court had ordered a buyout that analysts estimated could cost 6 billion to 9 billion euros ($10.27 billion), but France's top civil court quashed that ruling in November and sent the case back to Paris' Court of Appeal.

Origins of the Dispute

Vivendi's 2024 Break-up and Minority Investor Concerns

The dispute stems from Vivendi's 2024 break-up, which minority investor CIAM said strengthened the Bolloré family's grip on the group despite Bolloré SE holding 29.9%, just below France's 30% mandatory bid threshold.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8761 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Mark Potter and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The Paris Court of Appeal, in a solemn session, dismissed CIAM’s claim that Vincent Bolloré or Bolloré SE control Vivendi SE, thus eliminating the obligation to launch a mandatory takeover offer—CIAM was ordered to pay €350,000 in costs (wansquare.com).
  • This follows a convoluted legal saga: an April 2025 appeals decision had found Bolloré exercised control following Vivendi’s 2024 demerger, triggering a possible €6–9 billion buyout; France’s top court later overturned that ruling and ordered a retrial (nasdaq.com).
  • Vincent Bolloré holds a 29.9% stake in Vivendi—just under the 30% threshold required for a mandatory bid—but control issues hinge on how voting rights and de facto influence are assessed under French law (legalclarity.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Paris Court of Appeal rule regarding Bolloré and Vivendi?
The Paris Court of Appeal ruled that Vincent Bolloré and Bolloré SE do not exercise control over Vivendi SE.
What impact did the court decision have on Vivendi shares?
Shares in Vivendi fell 10% after the court ruling was announced.
What was the potential cost of a mandatory buyout of Vivendi?
Analysts estimated a mandatory buyout could have cost between 6 billion and 9 billion euros.
Why was the control dispute raised after Vivendi's 2024 break-up?
Minority investor CIAM argued the break-up strengthened the Bolloré family's grip, though Bolloré SE holds 29.9%, just below the 30% bid threshold.
What previous legal actions influenced the case?
A prior appeals court ordered a buyout, but France's top civil court quashed that ruling in November and sent the case back to the Paris Court of Appeal.

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