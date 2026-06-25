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UK's Reeves backs Burnham for prime minister, defers on own role - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Reeves backs Burnham for prime minister, defers on own role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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UK's Reeves says Burnham would provide stability as prime minister

Rachel Reeves Endorses Andy Burnham for Prime Minister

By Alistair Smout and Sam Tabahriti

Reeves' Support and Fiscal Policy

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Thursday she was backing Andy Burnham to be the next prime minister, adding that he would stick to her fiscal rules and provide stability while brushing off reports she could be moved to a more junior post.

Reeves told the BBC she was backing Burnham to be prime minister after he emerged as the only declared candidate to replace Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation on Monday.

Commitment to Fiscal Rules

Later she went further, saying that Burnham "will be the next prime minister" and had been clear that he was committed to her fiscal rules, which include balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues and reducing debt as a share of output.

Business and Economic Stability

"That is a good thing because it means that businesses here can be confident that that stability, that rigour to policymaking, that tight grip on the public finances... will be continued," she said at a British Chambers of Commerce conference.

Labour Party Leadership Transition

Starmer said he would oversee an orderly transition to a new prime minister from his Labour Party, after bowing to pressure over weak poll ratings and poor local election results.

Burnham, who is the only candidate to have put his name forward to replace Starmer, is widely expected to be installed without a challenge, meaning he could become prime minister by mid-July. If appointed, he would be Britain's seventh leader in a decade.

Reeves' Future Role

Asked if she wanted to stay as finance minister, Reeves said she wouldn't pre-empt cabinet decisions, which would be a matter for Burnham. Media reports have suggested she will be moved to a more junior role.

Defence Spending and Fiscal Strategy

Stressing the need to stick to the fiscal rules, Reeves hinted that borrowing could fund increases in defence spending under a long-awaited defence investment plan, which she confirmed would be delivered before a NATO summit beginning on July 7.

Debate Over Defence Budget

Earlier this month John Healey resigned as defence secretary, saying that proposed increases in defence spending didn't match the threats Britain faces. Starmer defended the plans, saying increased spending would be sustainable and fair, and not based on "irresponsible borrowing."

Investment Plan Details

Reeves said the defence investment plan would involve "more money spent more effectively," and that borrowing to invest was "exactly what my fiscal rules allow... because most defence spending is capital investment."

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, David Milliken and Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Reeves publicly backed Andy Burnham to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister and declined to pre‑empt any reshuffle decisions (lse.co.uk).
  • Burnham’s landslide win in the Makerfield by‑election on June 19 secured his path into Parliament, making him the likely uncontested favourite to replace Starmer by mid‑July (internazionale.it).
  • Markets responded positively, with sterling rising to a 10‑month high versus the euro as investors focused on the potential new finance minister under Burnham, amid reports Reeves could be moved to a more junior role (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rachel Reeves supporting to be the next UK prime minister?
Rachel Reeves has publicly stated her support for Andy Burnham to become the next UK prime minister.
Why is there a leadership contest in the UK Labour Party?
A leadership contest was triggered after Keir Starmer announced his resignation due to weak poll ratings and poor local election results.
Will Rachel Reeves retain her finance minister role if Burnham becomes prime minister?
Rachel Reeves said decisions about cabinet roles, including her own, will be made by Andy Burnham if he becomes prime minister.
What fiscal policies does Reeves want the next leader to maintain?
Reeves recommends the next leader stick to her fiscal rules, balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues and reducing debt as a share of output.
When is the Labour leadership contest expected to begin?
The Labour leadership contest is set to begin on July 9.

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