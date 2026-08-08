German Minister Warns of Daily Hybrid Warfare Following Suspected Drone Attack

Germany Faces Ongoing Hybrid Threats Amid Suspected Drone Incident

Minister Dobrindt's Warning on Hybrid Warfare

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany faces daily hybrid warfare attacks from abroad, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt was quoted as saying on Sunday, following a suspected attack attempt involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Dobrindt told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that foreign powers wanted to subdue Germany politically and socially by stirring up fear there.

Nature of Hybrid Warfare Threats

"We're not at war, but we are the daily target of hybrid warfare," Dobrindt said. "Espionage, sabotage, cyberattacks, or covert operations by foreign powers aimed at destabilising Germany or inflicting direct harm are a constant reality."

The newspaper's advance release of the interview did not say whether he identified any countries in particular.

Details of the Suspected Drone Attack

After the drone loaded with explosives was discovered at the airport in eastern Germany on Tuesday, some German lawmakers pointed the finger at Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since its military invasion of the country in 2022.

The Russian embassy in Berlin on Friday dismissed the Leipzig event as a "fabricated provocation", saying it was another example of accusations against Russia without evidence.

Political Reactions and Accusations

Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, had called the Leipzig incident a "hybrid attack scenario," and left open possible involvement by foreign powers.

Broader Security Concerns and Responses

Germany's armed forces on Saturday said two drones were spotted late on Thursday over a German military base site in Mechernich, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Countermeasures and Research Initiatives

Expansion of Drone Research

Dobrindt highlighted the expansion of drone research in Germany as part of the response to the new threats.

(Reporting by Joern PoltzWriting by Dave Graham; Editing by Nia Williams)