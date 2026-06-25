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UK's Halfords sees 2027 profit near top end of analyst views - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Halfords sees 2027 profit near top end of analyst views

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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UK retailer Halfords sees fiscal year 2027 profit near top end of analyst estimates

Halfords' Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Annual Earnings and Turnaround Strategy

June 24 (Reuters) - British bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords on Thursday forecast fiscal 2027 profit towards the top end of analyst expectations, after its annual earnings beat market views as its turnaround strategy gained traction.

Consumer Confidence and Market Conditions

Impact of Middle East Conflict on UK Consumers

British consumer confidence has weakened sharply this year due to the fallout from the Middle East conflict, with households showing reluctance to make big-ticket discretionary purchases, the kind of spending that underpins demand for Halfords' motoring and cycling products.

Halfords' Observations on Customer Behaviour

Halfords, however, said it has yet to observe any change in customer behaviour stemming from the conflict, though it cautioned that any impact on consumer sentiment and spending power would likely emerge from the second half of its current fiscal year.

Profit Forecasts and Analyst Expectations

2027 Profit Projections

The company projects 2027 underlying profit before tax (PBT) towards the top end of a consensus range of £45.7 million ($60.18 million) to £52.3 million.

Recent Financial Results

Reported Underlying Profit Before Tax

Halfords reported underlying PBT of £45.4 million for the year ended April 3, compared with average analyst expectations of £40.3 million, according to a company-compiled consensus. 

($1 = 0.7594 pounds)

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • FY26 like‑for‑like sales growth of 4.8%, with retail up 4.1% and Autocentres up 5.8%, helped by margin expansion and cost control (investing.com).
  • For FY27, Halfords is comfortable with analyst consensus of underlying profit before tax between £42.0m and £48.6m, stating the majority of energy and FX costs hedged and freight contracted (investing.com).
  • Momentum driven by cycling recovery and the 'Fit for the Future' turnaround strategy is restoring investor confidence—reflected in a near‑10% jump in shares on the guidance lift (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit does Halfords expect for fiscal 2027?
Halfords expects its fiscal 2027 profit to be near the top end of analyst expectations.
What has contributed to Halfords' improved earnings?
Halfords' turnaround strategy has gained traction, leading to earnings beating market views.
Which sectors does Halfords operate in?
Halfords provides bicycles and car parts in the United Kingdom.

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