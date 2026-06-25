UK retailer Halfords sees fiscal year 2027 profit near top end of analyst estimates

Halfords' Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Annual Earnings and Turnaround Strategy

June 24 (Reuters) - British bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords on Thursday forecast fiscal 2027 profit towards the top end of analyst expectations, after its annual earnings beat market views as its turnaround strategy gained traction.

Consumer Confidence and Market Conditions

Impact of Middle East Conflict on UK Consumers

British consumer confidence has weakened sharply this year due to the fallout from the Middle East conflict, with households showing reluctance to make big-ticket discretionary purchases, the kind of spending that underpins demand for Halfords' motoring and cycling products.

Halfords' Observations on Customer Behaviour

Halfords, however, said it has yet to observe any change in customer behaviour stemming from the conflict, though it cautioned that any impact on consumer sentiment and spending power would likely emerge from the second half of its current fiscal year.

Profit Forecasts and Analyst Expectations

2027 Profit Projections

The company projects 2027 underlying profit before tax (PBT) towards the top end of a consensus range of £45.7 million ($60.18 million) to £52.3 million.

Recent Financial Results

Reported Underlying Profit Before Tax

Halfords reported underlying PBT of £45.4 million for the year ended April 3, compared with average analyst expectations of £40.3 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7594 pounds)

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)