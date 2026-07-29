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Lamborghini's operating profit falls as geopolitical turmoil shakes luxury car sector - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lamborghini's operating profit falls as geopolitical turmoil shakes luxury car sector

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Lamborghini Sees 8% Profit Decline as Geopolitical Tensions Rock Luxury Car Sector

Lamborghini's Financial Performance Amid Global Market Challenges

July 29 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini reported an over 8% drop in its half-year operating profit on Wednesday, reflecting sector-wide fragility spurred by tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East.

Operating Profit and Margin Analysis

The Volkswagen-owned luxury brand's operating profit was €395 million ($450 million) in the first half of 2026, versus €431 million a year ago. The operating margin fell to 22.7% from 26.5% in the same period last year.

Impact of Tariffs and Exchange Rates

"The negative impact of the increase in U.S. tariffs, introduced last year, and adverse exchange rate fluctuations affected the performance," Lamborghini's Chief Financial Officer Paolo Poma said.

Revenue Growth Despite Lower Deliveries

The carmaker's revenue grew 7.4% to €1.74 billion, even as it delivered 4.6% fewer vehicles at 5,422, compared to a year earlier.

Comparison with Reference Market

Lamborghini said in a statement that its revenue performance was better than that of its reference market, which contracted 7.7% over the period due to U.S. tariffs on imported cars and their parts, geopolitical instability and a weak Chinese market.

CEO's Statement on Resilience

"Even amid growing volatility in global markets, Lamborghini has demonstrated its resilience, posting the highest revenue in its history," CEO Stephan Winkelmann told reporters.

Volkswagen Group's Broader Performance

Earlier in July, Volkswagen scrapped its sales growth target for 2026 after posting a 9.5% fall in its second-quarter operating profit.

($1 = 0.8775 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit dropped from €431 million to €395 million in H1 2026, a decline exceeding 8 %, and the margin fell from 26.5 % to 22.7 %, impacted by higher U.S. tariffs and exchange rate swings (as noted by CFO Paolo Poma).
  • Revenue rose by 7.4 % to a record €1.74 billion, outperforming the shrinking reference market (–7.7 %) amid U.S. tariffs, Middle East instability, and a weak Chinese market—demonstrating resilience in demand despite softer deliveries (–4.6 % to 5,422 units).
  • Volkswagen Group, Lamborghini’s parent, also faces pressure: it scrapped its 2026 sales growth target after a 9.5 % Q2 operating profit fall, now forecasting up to 3 % decline in sales and pursuing aggressive restructuring, including up to 100,000 job cuts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lamborghini's operating profit fall in the first half of 2026?
Lamborghini's operating profit dropped over 8% due to increased US tariffs, adverse exchange rate fluctuations, and geopolitical instability, especially related to the conflict in the Middle East.
How much was Lamborghini's operating profit and margin in H1 2026?
Lamborghini reported an operating profit of €395 million with an operating margin of 22.7% in the first half of 2026.
Did Lamborghini's revenue increase despite the profit drop?
Yes, Lamborghini's revenue grew 7.4% to €1.74 billion even as it delivered 4.6% fewer vehicles compared to the previous year.
What external factors impacted Lamborghini's financial performance?
US tariffs on imported cars and parts, a weak Chinese market, and geopolitical instability, particularly unrest in the Middle East, negatively impacted Lamborghini's financials.
How did Lamborghini's performance compare to the overall luxury car market?
Lamborghini outperformed its reference market, which saw a 7.7% contraction in the same period.

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