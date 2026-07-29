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Soccer-UEFA to hold emergency meeting with members over FIFA private investment plan, BBC reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-UEFA to hold emergency meeting with members over FIFA private investment plan, BBC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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UEFA Schedules Emergency Meeting Over FIFA’s $20B Private Investment Proposal

UEFA's Response to FIFA's Private Equity Proposal

July 29 (Reuters) - UEFA is looking to hold an emergency meeting with its 55 member associations this week to discuss FIFA's proposed sale of equity to outside investors, the BBC and ESPN reported.

Details of FIFA’s $20 Billion Subsidiary Plan

On Tuesday, FIFA said it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors - a move that provoked a furious response from UEFA, which accused the governing body of putting the game's "soul" up for sale.

FIFA Forward Enterprise and Its Role

Under the plan, FIFA would establish FIFA Forward Enterprise to oversee "commercial and event operations."

Control and Investment Structure

FIFA, which just held a 48-team World Cup across the U.S., Canada and Mexico that was the biggest in the tournament's history, would retain control of the enterprise, but offer minority stakes in it to private investors to raise up to $4.2 billion.

UEFA’s Emergency Meeting Plans

Both ESPN and the BBC reported that the UEFA meeting would be virtual and would seek to work out a plan of action for the European soccer governing body.

Official Response and Next Steps

UEFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Mumbai; Ediying by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • FIFA proposes FFE, a $20 billion commercial subsidiary to run the World Cup and events, aiming to raise up to $4.2 billion via minority investments, while retaining full control (ipt.fifa.com).
  • UEFA vehemently opposes the plan, stating "the soul and governance of football are not assets to trade" and that football is not FIFA’s to sell (ca.sports.yahoo.com).
  • Reports indicate Europe’s member associations are considering strong measures—including a boycott—and will meet this week virtually to coordinate their response (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is UEFA holding an emergency meeting?
UEFA is holding an emergency meeting to discuss FIFA's proposal to sell equity in a new subsidiary to private investors, which has raised concerns among its members.
What is FIFA's proposed investment plan?
FIFA plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary, offering up to 20% of it to external investors to raise as much as $4.2 billion.
How much of the new subsidiary will FIFA offer to external investors?
FIFA intends to offer minority stakes of up to 20% in the new subsidiary to outside investors.
What has been UEFA's response to FIFA's plan?
UEFA has criticized the plan, accusing FIFA of putting the 'soul' of the game up for sale and raising concerns about the sport's governance.
What is the purpose of FIFA Forward Enterprise?
FIFA Forward Enterprise will oversee commercial and event operations for FIFA events, including the World Cup.

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