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Exclusive-Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after $65 billion McCormick merger, memo shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after $65 billion McCormick merger, memo shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

Unilever, McCormick Offer 2-Year Employee Safeguards After $65B Merger

Employee Protections and Merger Details

By Richa Naidu

Overview of the Merger Agreement

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Unilever has agreed to protect employment terms of workers in its European and British food business for two years after the planned 2027 completion of its $65 billion merger of the unit with U.S. spice maker McCormick, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The previously unreported guarantee, twice as long as is typical for such deals, will lock the new McCormick-Unilever Foods business into a deal until at least mid-2029, governing the treatment and pay of its European employees regardless of changes in business conditions.

Commitments to Employee Terms

"We have obtained commitments regarding the long-term protection of existing terms and conditions for affected employees," the European Works Council wrote in a memo sent to employees last week.

The guarantee goes beyond protection normally afforded under European Union and British legislation, under which employee contracts and collective agreements can be renegotiated one year after sales or spin-off deals.

Company and Union Perspectives

“We continue to engage constructively with our European and national works councils," a Unilever spokesperson said. "We have made good progress over the past few weeks and have agreed commitments in Europe regarding the protection of employees’ terms and conditions and consultation timelines."

Unilever, the maker of Knorr stock cubes and Hellmann's mayonnaise, employs some 4,800 people in its food business across Europe and Britain, roughly a third of its regional workforce.

London-listed Unilever's deal with McCormick, agreed in March, is expected to close mid-2027.

Concerns and Reactions from Employee Representatives

The company's European Works Council, which represents nearly 20,000 employees across Europe and Britain, has expressed concern that the merger could lead to job losses and warned that prolonged uncertainty could trigger industrial action.

Since the merger was announced, trade union federations and the European Works Council have been trying to clinch a deal for Unilever employees.

Comparison to Previous Deals

The security is slightly less than it was in the case of Magnum, whose workers received a commitment of three years.

Global Perspective on Employee Guarantees

Elsewhere in the world, Unilever has not agreed terms.

"We would hope that the two-year guarantee is provided globally as to not send a message that workers outside of Europe are worth less than their European counterparts," said Sarah Meyer, assistant general secretary of the IUF, a global federation of trade unions whose membership includes thousands of Unilever employees.

"We would hope that the same mistake is not repeated as with the ice cream separation where workers outside of Europe were not given the same guarantee on terms and conditions as workers within Europe," Meyer added.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Elaine Hardcastle.)

Key Takeaways

  • Unilever has guaranteed protection of employee terms in Europe and Britain for two years post‑merger, extending until mid‑2029—twice the usual one‑year minimum under EU law. (employment-social-affairs.ec.europa.eu)
  • The $65 billion merger, announced in March 2026 and expected to complete by mid‑2027, aims to create a flavour-focused global powerhouse combining Unilever Foods with McCormick. (ir.mccormick.com)
  • European Works Council secured the deal via memo, representing roughly one‑third of Unilever’s regional food workforce (~4,800 people), amid trade union concerns over job security and uncertainty. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Unilever-McCormick merger?
Unilever is merging its European and British food business with U.S. spice maker McCormick in a $65 billion deal expected to complete in 2027.
What protection is Unilever offering to its workers after the merger?
Unilever has agreed to protect employment terms and conditions for workers in its European and British food business for two years after the merger completes.
Why is the two-year worker protection significant?
The two-year guarantee is twice as long as usually offered for such mergers and exceeds standard protections under EU and UK law.
Does the worker protection apply globally?
Currently, the two-year guarantee only applies to workers in Europe and Britain, not globally.
How many Unilever employees are affected by the merger?
Unilever employs about 4,800 people in its food business across Europe and Britain, who are covered by the new worker protection guarantee.

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