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Germany's financial watchdog to monitor AI use at banks and insurers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's financial watchdog to monitor AI use at banks and insurers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Artificial Intelligence Regulation Insurers

Germany’s Financial Regulator Bafin to Oversee AI Use in Banks and Insurers

Bafin’s New Oversight of Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Germany's financial regulator Bafin said on Wednesday that it will begin overseeing the use of artificial intelligence at the country's banks and insurers after an expansion of its powers by legislators.

Expansion of Bafin’s Regulatory Powers

• Bafin's expanded powers stem from legislation that came into force on Wednesday.

• It will be allowed to order fines as it aims to protect fundamental rights.

Monitoring AI Compliance in Financial Institutions

• The watchdog said it would monitor compliance with transparency regarding companies' use of chatbots with customers, as well as risky AI systems like those that measure creditworthiness.

Preventing Prohibited AI Practices

• It will also ensure that financial firms don't turn to prohibited AI practices, including the collection and analysis of sensitive information about people that could lead to them being unfairly disadvantaged.

Bafin’s Commitment to Protecting Fundamental Rights

• "People have to be able to trust that their fundamental rights will be protected when AI is used. Bafin will ensure, for example, that everyone has fair access to financial services and that no one is discriminated against as a result of AI," said Bafin President Mark Branson.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin’s AI oversight stems from the new KI‑Marktüberwachungsgesetz, effective summer 2026, assigning it responsibility for AI systems tied to regulated financial activities (aba-online.de).
  • The EU AI Act classifies systems like credit‑score AI as high‑risk, triggering strict transparency and anti‑discrimination obligations BaFin will enforce (en.wikipedia.org).
  • BaFin already monitors AI governance in lending and insurance processes and will ramp up enforcement with newly granted sanction powers (bafin.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new powers has Bafin received regarding AI oversight?
Bafin can now oversee and ensure compliance with AI usage at banks and insurers, including issuing fines for violations.
What aspects of AI use will Bafin monitor at financial institutions?
Bafin will monitor the transparency of AI systems such as chatbots, as well as high-risk AI used in measuring creditworthiness and other financial services.
How will Bafin protect fundamental rights in AI usage?
Bafin will ensure that AI does not result in unfair disadvantage, discrimination, or the misuse of sensitive personal data.
Which types of AI practices are prohibited under Bafin's supervision?
Practices such as the collection and analysis of sensitive information leading to unfair treatment or discrimination are prohibited.

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