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Factbox-Who is Pavel Durov, CEO of messaging app Telegram? - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Who is Pavel Durov, CEO of messaging app Telegram?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Pavel Durov: Telegram CEO Profile and Russia’s Crackdown Explained

Overview of Pavel Durov and Telegram Amid Russian Crackdown

July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's security service said on Wednesday that it had charged Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram messaging app, with facilitating terrorist activities.

Durov did not immediately comment, but has previously described the case against him as a fabricated pretext to restrict Russians' access to Telegram as part of efforts to suppress the right to privacy and free speech.

Background and Achievements of Pavel Durov

Following is a summary of what is known about Durov and Telegram:

Pavel Durov: Early Life and Career

• Russian-born Durov, 41, is the founder and owner of the free-to-use messaging app that competes globally with platforms such as Meta's WhatsApp.

Telegram’s Global Impact

• Telegram says it has more than 1 billion users. It has become a critical source of information on Russia's war in Ukraine and is used widely by both Moscow and Kyiv officials. Some analysts have called the app "a virtual battlefield" for the conflict.

Durov’s Departure from Russia

• Durov, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $6.6 billion, left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on his VKontakte social media platform, which he sold.

Russia’s Actions Against Telegram

Initial Crackdown and Protests

• Russia began blocking Telegram in 2018 after the app's operators refused to comply with a court order to grant state security services access to its users' encrypted messages.

• The action had little effect on the availability of Telegram there, but it sparked mass protests in Moscow and criticism from NGOs.

Durov’s Life After Leaving Russia

• Since leaving Russia, Durov has acquired French and Emirati citizenship. He moved himself and Telegram to Dubai in 2017.

Escalation in 2024

• Russia has stepped up its efforts to curb Telegram this year, introducing further restrictions and pursuing the criminal case against Durov.

Telegram’s Response and Global Scrutiny

Telegram’s Accusations Against Russian Authorities

• Telegram has accused Russian authorities of using false pretexts to justify outlawing the app and pressure Russians to use the new state-backed messenger app MAX.

International Investigations and Concerns

• Telegram's popularity has seen it come under increasing scrutiny globally. France is investigating the platform's alleged failure to adequately counter criminal activity. Authorities in other countries have also raised concerns about illicit content. Telegram denies wrongdoing.

Ongoing Global Monitoring

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • FSB accuses Durov and Telegram of failing to remove channels used by Ukrainian intelligence and extremist groups to plan sabotage and terrorism, prompting an international arrest warrant (apnews.com)
  • Pavel Durov, aged 41, is a Russian-born tech entrepreneur behind VKontakte and Telegram; he fled Russia in 2014 and now holds multiple citizenships, residing in Dubai (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Telegram has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users and is widely used in the Russia–Ukraine conflict as a key information channel; Durov’s net worth is variably estimated between $6.6B (Forbes) and $12.2B (Bloomberg) (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Pavel Durov?
Pavel Durov is the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram, a free messaging app with over 1 billion users worldwide.
Why has Russia charged Pavel Durov?
Russia's security service charged Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities, a move Durov claims is a pretext to restrict Telegram and limit privacy.
Why did Pavel Durov leave Russia?
Durov left Russia in 2014 after refusing government demands regarding his previous platform VKontakte, subsequently selling it and moving abroad.
How popular is Telegram and where is it based now?
Telegram has over 1 billion users globally and has been based in Dubai since 2017 after Durov acquired French and Emirati citizenship.
What issues has Telegram faced globally?
Telegram faces scrutiny in countries like France for alleged failures in countering criminal activity and is challenged over content moderation.

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