UK's JD Sports appoints former IKEA boss Peter Agnefjäll as chair

Leadership Transition at JD Sports

Appointment of Peter Agnefjäll as Chair

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports on Friday said former IKEA CEO Peter Agnefjäll has been appointed as chair effective September 1, succeeding Darren Shapland, who served on an interim basis.

Background of Peter Agnefjäll

Agnefjäll, who previously served as chair of supermarket group Ahold Delhaize, will take over after former chairman Andrew Higginson's abrupt exit in July.

Comments from the Board

Shapland, who will remain as an independent director, said, "His experience and perspective will be invaluable to JD's Board and executive team as the Group continues to execute against its strategic objectives and capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Harikrishnan Nair)