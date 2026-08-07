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UK's JD Sports appoints Peter Agnefjäll as Chair - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's JD Sports appoints Peter Agnefjäll as Chair

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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UK's JD Sports appoints former IKEA boss Peter Agnefjäll as chair

Leadership Transition at JD Sports

Appointment of Peter Agnefjäll as Chair

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports on Friday said former IKEA CEO Peter Agnefjäll has been appointed as chair effective September 1, succeeding Darren Shapland, who served on an interim basis.

Background of Peter Agnefjäll

Agnefjäll, who previously served as chair of supermarket group Ahold Delhaize, will take over after former chairman Andrew Higginson's abrupt exit in July.

Comments from the Board

Shapland, who will remain as an independent director, said, "His experience and perspective will be invaluable to JD's Board and executive team as the Group continues to execute against its strategic objectives and capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Peter Agnefjäll brings extensive retail leadership experience, including as CEO of IKEA (2013–17) and board roles at Ahold Delhaize and WPP (wpp.com).
  • The appointment ends a temporary leadership period after Andy Higginson stepped down and Darren Shapland served as interim chair since 21 July 2026 (theindustry.fashion).
  • Agnefjäll’s background in omnichannel transformation and sustainability aligns with JD Sports’ global growth ambitions, particularly in North America and digital channels (wpp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has JD Sports appointed as its new chair?
JD Sports has appointed Peter Agnefjäll as its new chair.
When will Peter Agnefjäll officially assume the role of chair at JD Sports?
Peter Agnefjäll will become chair effective September 1.
Who is Peter Agnefjäll succeeding as chair of JD Sports?
He is succeeding Darren Shapland, who served as interim chair.
What type of company is JD Sports?
JD Sports is a British sportswear retailer.

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